Let's see the big moves (leg 3 questions)
« on: Yesterday at 08:55:31 PM »
1. Have you enjoyed the last episode?
2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
3. And the leg winners are...
4. Which team will say good-bye?
5. Who says the title quote?
6. Why?
7. Are you the kind of person who makes big moves?
Re: Let's see the big moves (leg 3 questions)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:28:33 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:55:31 PM
1. Have you enjoyed the last episode?
2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
3. And the leg winners are...
4. Which team will say good-bye?
5. Who says the title quote?
6. Why?
7. Are you the kind of person who makes big moves?

1. Yes
2. Good: The return of the Yield
    Bad: The circus task barely shifted positions.
3. I don't know
4. I don't know
5. A person on a team who U-Turned someone
6. The team thought it was a big move.
7. Not at all. :funny:
Re: Let's see the big moves (leg 3 questions)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:42:28 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:55:31 PM
1. Have you enjoyed the last episode?
2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
3. And the leg winners are...
4. Which team will say good-bye?
5. Who says the title quote?
6. Why?
7. Are you the kind of person who makes big moves?

1. Yes, I enjoyed the episode and with less drama.
2. Good: The return of Yield
    Bad: The athlete alliance trailing in last
3. Don't know yet
4. It will be Jerry and Frank, the father-son basketballers
5. Don't know yet, wait to find out
6. Earlier legs with no Detours but some with ARI tasks
7. Not really
