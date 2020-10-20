https://statements.qld.gov.au/statements/91447?fbclid
TOUGHEST SHOW ON EARTH COMES TO OUTBACK QUEENSLAND
Published Today at 06:32 AM
Premier and Minister for Trade
The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk
In a major coup for Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the hugely popular reality TV show, Australian Survivor, will be filmed in Cloncurry, 1,700 km north-west of Brisbane in outback Queensland.
Season 6 of the TV Week Logie and ACCTA Award-winning format, produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10 and hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, will inject an estimated $14.6 million into the states economy and create approximately 150 jobs for Queensland crew.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said todays announcement was more good news at a time of extraordinary demand from both domestic and international productions to take advantage of all Queensland offers as a global screen destination.
Weve got a winning combination in terms of competitive incentives, fantastically diverse locations, best-in-the-business local crew and one of the worlds most COVID-safe environments, the Premier said.
Queensland is the place to film right now; the positive impacts flowing from our production boom are vast and varied, and my Government is doing everything in its power to maximise these benefits for all Queenslanders.
From big-budget feature films to hit TV series, and now one of Australias best-loved reality shows, there really is no limit to the scope, scale and volume of whats coming through our door.
Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said it was positive news for the remote township of Cloncurry, which will benefit from jobs for local crew and be showcased nationally and internationally on the program.
Its rewarding to see such a big show as Australian Survivor heading to outback Queenslanda region that knows adversity and hardship first-hand, and whose people, I expect, share those human qualities celebrated in the show: courage, endurance and strength, Ms Munnich said.
From urban centres and coastal ranges to sweeping outback plains, Queensland has enormous capacity to cater for a wide range of screen productionsfrom international features through to reality juggernauts like Australian Survivor.