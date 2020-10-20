10 is yet to make a decision on the location for Australian Survivor.

10s Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive vice president of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand has told Mediaweek , We just havent made the final decision yet. We may shoot in Australia. We are shooting Im A Celebrity and The Amazing Race in Australia, but there is no final decision yet on Survivor.

TV Tonight understands Tropical Queensland was previously explored as a site with Screen Queensland, for two back to back seasons to justify costs across 2021 / 2022.