« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aus Survivor NEWS  (Read 213 times)

2 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51945
  • TAR Detective
Aus Survivor NEWS
« on: October 20, 2020, 08:29:59 AM »
https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/10/where-to-for-australian-survivor.html

10 is yet to make a decision on the location for Australian Survivor.

10s Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive vice president of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand has told Mediaweek, We just havent made the final decision yet. We may shoot in Australia. We are shooting Im A Celebrity and The Amazing Race in Australia, but there is no final decision yet on Survivor.
TV Tonight understands Tropical Queensland was previously explored as a site with Screen Queensland, for two back to back seasons to justify costs across 2021 / 2022.
But Fiji is also an option should travel allow. Fiji is a cheaper for the show, especially around labor costs, and comes with local incentives. It is also home to the shows infrastructure. Watch this space as 10 keeps it options open for later in 2021.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51945
  • TAR Detective
Re: Aus Survivor NEWS
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:07:56 PM »
https://statements.qld.gov.au/statements/91447?fbclid

TOUGHEST SHOW ON EARTH COMES TO OUTBACK QUEENSLAND
Published Today at 06:32 AM

Premier and Minister for Trade
The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk

In a major coup for Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the hugely popular reality TV show, Australian Survivor, will be filmed in Cloncurry, 1,700 km north-west of Brisbane in outback Queensland.

Season 6 of the TV Week Logie and ACCTA Award-winning format, produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10 and hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, will inject an estimated $14.6 million into the states economy and create approximately 150 jobs for Queensland crew.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said todays announcement was more good news at a time of extraordinary demand from both domestic and international productions to take advantage of all Queensland offers as a global screen destination.

Weve got a winning combination in terms of competitive incentives, fantastically diverse locations, best-in-the-business local crew and one of the worlds most COVID-safe environments, the Premier said.

Queensland is the place to film right now; the positive impacts flowing from our production boom are vast and varied, and my Government is doing everything in its power to maximise these benefits for all Queenslanders.

From big-budget feature films to hit TV series, and now one of Australias best-loved reality shows, there really is no limit to the scope, scale and volume of whats coming through our door.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said it was positive news for the remote township of Cloncurry, which will benefit from jobs for local crew and be showcased nationally and internationally on the program.

Its rewarding to see such a big show as Australian Survivor heading to outback Queenslanda region that knows adversity and hardship first-hand, and whose people, I expect, share those human qualities celebrated in the show: courage, endurance and strength, Ms Munnich said.

From urban centres and coastal ranges to sweeping outback plains, Queensland has enormous capacity to cater for a wide range of screen productionsfrom international features through to reality juggernauts like Australian Survivor.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51945
  • TAR Detective
Re: Aus Survivor NEWS
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:11:20 PM »
With COVID-19 meaning that Australian Survivor cant return to its regular homes of Samoa or Fiji, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that the hugely popular reality TV show will be filmed in Cloncurry, 1,700 km north-west of Brisbane in outback Queensland.

Season 6 of the TV Week Logie and ACCTA Award-winning format, produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10 and hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, will inject an estimated $14.6 million into the states economy and create approximately 150 jobs for Queensland crew.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said todays announcement was more good news at a time of extraordinary demand from both domestic and international productions to take advantage of all Queensland offers as a global screen destination.

Weve got a winning combination in terms of competitive incentives, fantastically diverse locations, best-in-the-business local crew, and one of the worlds most COVID-safe environments, the Premier said.

Queensland is the place to film right now; the positive impacts flowing from our production boom are vast and varied, and my Government is doing everything in its power to maximise these benefits for all Queenslanders.

Read more HERE:
https://www.mediaweek.com.au/australian-survivor-moves-1700km-from-brisbane-to-film-in-outback-queensland/
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 