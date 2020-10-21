« previous next »
TAR 32 EPISODE 2 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/21/20 9PM

Hung & Chee arrive at Carrera and begin decorating their festive dump trucks. Meanwhile, Aparna makes it across.

Michelle & Vic arrive at the circus RB in 6th, choose not to Yield.

Gary and DeAngelo are diligently making progress on the horn and the streamers. Volleyball brothers and boyfriends arrive at the truck decorating task.

Hung and DeAngelo go under their truck wheel panels to attach stuff. Will & James name their truck Claudia. :lol:

Hung & Chee check, and are disapproved.

Meanwhile, Kellie & LaVonne are navigating without having to guess while Kaylynn & Haley contemplate using their Yield.

Leo & Alana and Jerry & Frank arrive at the RB in 7th and 8th while Michelle & Vic finish in 6th.
Alana: "I'm gonna vomit... My brain can only focus on not freaking out for so long." And she is the first one to fail the task. Finally someone who is struggling with this. :2hearts:

Advertisement break. Ummm...
No detour on the first two legs. Is this the first time?
No detour on the first two legs. Is this the first time?

Season 15 was the first time.
No detour on the first two legs. Is this the first time?
I think the Volveta decorating task could have been a Detour, but everyone chose it so they're airing it as an active Route Info? ???
