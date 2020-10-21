Hung & Chee arrive at Carrera and begin decorating their festive dump trucks. Meanwhile, Aparna makes it across.Michelle & Vic arrive at the circus RB in 6th, choose not to Yield.Gary and DeAngelo are diligently making progress on the horn and the streamers. Volleyball brothers and boyfriends arrive at the truck decorating task.Hung and DeAngelo go under their truck wheel panels to attach stuff. Will & James name their truck Claudia.Hung & Chee check, and are disapproved.Meanwhile, Kellie & LaVonne are navigating without having to guess while Kaylynn & Haley contemplate using their Yield.Leo & Alana and Jerry & Frank arrive at the RB in 7th and 8th while Michelle & Vic finish in 6th.