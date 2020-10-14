« previous next »
So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)

Alenaveda

So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
October 14, 2020, 08:57:50 PM
1. Did you like the season premiere?
2. Haye you been surprised for the performance of any of the teams?
3. The best and worst moments were...
4. Who will win this leg?
5. And who's going home?
6. Who owns the title quote?
7. Why?
8. Which color is not your color?
RachelLeVega

  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
October 14, 2020, 09:20:37 PM
1. I think it's one of the best premieres I've seen in recent memory. Frankly, I think 60 minutes was enough, but the consistency still had its faults. Main one of which is the introduction of teams at sporadic points of the leg. Same inconsistencies I saw from Tough As Nails where some were welcomed at the beginning, some halfway through the episode. It was a bit messy. The action, spills, and chills were definitely better this time around. Aparna, Michelle, and Hung being launched by their goats :2hearts:

2. I was surprised DeAngelo & Gary and Nate & Cody fell behind into the 2nd flight teams considering they were the leaders at the start of the leg. Though, I'm happy the flights didn't determine the Pit Stop orders.

3. Best: Being dragged by the goats. Worst: Kellie wanting to harm the steelpan after messing up the music and how the Pit Nonstop was edited like a knife cut for teams following Hung & Chee. I felt like each of their storyboarding needed closure on this leg instead of just blocking them out on hearing Phil's news.

4. Leo & Alana, hoping.

5. Michelle & Victoria, I can see them getting eliminated next.

6. Guessing: Michelle or Victoria

7. They seem mouthy enough to say that.

8. Hot neon pink. The early 2000s called. They want their gimmicky tint back.
Jro

Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
October 14, 2020, 09:23:52 PM
I kinda miss answering these lol.

1. It was fine. I don't know what I was expecting tbh, but it was fine. Was just happy to have the show back, though Cody and Nathan getting eliminated while everyone else got a KOR left a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth. 

2. Gary and Deangelo finishing 10th was pretty dang surprising for me.

3. Best: Chee's fish strategy, Worst: The wonky KOR.

4. I'll go with Riley and Madisson.

5. In past seasons, I haven't answered this bc I kept up with the spoilers, but I honestly don't remember much of the elimination order because of the two year gap between filming and airing so that's fun. Anyway, I'll go with Kellie and Lavonne.

6. Just gonna randomly go with Gary

7. Idk, I have a gut feeling a dude says it for some reason.

8. I mean, I generally don't wear bright colors like yellow or neon green
elthemagnifico

Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
October 14, 2020, 09:44:43 PM
1. I really liked the leg. Altho the mid flight is kinda hmmm and I don't have any comment on KOR with elimination, it was a frantic and challenging leg, that I could hope for for premiere leg.
2. Possibly Michelle and Victoria. Didn't expect them to go good in the premiere and just a little slip up from the RB and pit stop task
3. Best moment: definitely The goat tasks. Wish we could see more on that task
Worst moment: Nate & Cody elimination. Kinda had a soft spot on them
4. Riley and Madison
5. Kelly and LaVonne
6. Possibly Michelle
7. Probably just a wild guess
8. Too bright and saturated color.
NELs

Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
October 15, 2020, 12:28:36 AM
1. Absolutely, one of the best premieres, and to add to the excitement, they started in a new country.
2. Jerry & Frank making it top half in this leg
3. The best moment was the the RoadBlock teams had to do. The worst moment was the way teams were introduced.
4. I don't know
5. I don't know
6. Have no clue.
7. I really don't, I'm bad at guessing.
8. Yellow on a whiteboard, too bright and can barely see what's written.
 
BourkieBoy

Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
October 15, 2020, 10:39:31 PM
1. Did you like the season premiere?
I did enjoy the season premiere! I felt as though there was some "old school" TAR being rediscovered and seeing a new country being visited is also a delight to see! This premiere was right up there with Season 22 & 25's as one of my favorites!

2. Have you been surprised for the performance of any of the teams?
I was actually surprised by a few performances from the teams! I never expected Hung & Chee to come in First, never expected DeAngelo & Gary in come in 10th & I was greatly surprised by the performance of Jerry & Frank! Never judge a book by it's cover! 

3. The best and worst moments were...
Best moment: Culturally relevant tasks! The whole show's premise is around teams performing tasks
Worst moment: The rushed editing. This episode really needed a 90 minute premiere slot.

4. Who will win this leg?
I'm going to take a stab in the dark and guess that Riley & Madison will win the 2nd leg!

5. And who's going home?
I predict Kellie & LaVonne will be sadly eliminated from the Race. :(  :'(

6. Who owns the title quote?
I've got completely no idea, but I'm going to say Leo?

7. Why?
Maybe commenting on the lipstick Alana puts on herself, as a result of a clown challenge the Racers participate in?  :duno:

8. Which color is not your color?
I cannot stand the color brown. It seems really depressing to me and just brings negative thoughts to me  :lol: :funny:
redskevin88

Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
Today at 07:20:49 AM
1. Did you like the season premiere? Yes.
2. Have you been surprised for the performance of any of the teams? No.
3. The best and worst moments were...Tasks that were refreshing and relevant. The editing was a bit rushed.
4. Who will win this leg? Riley & Maddison?
5. And who's going home? We all know its gonna be Kellie & LaVonne.
6. Who owns the title quote? I'm guessing Hung.
7. Why? Knowing Asian Husbands well, he's teasing his wife.
8. Which color is not your color? I don't like white. Too plain.
