1. I think it's one of the best premieres I've seen in recent memory. Frankly, I think 60 minutes was enough, but the consistency still had its faults. Main one of which is the introduction of teams at sporadic points of the leg. Same inconsistencies I saw from Tough As Nails where some were welcomed at the beginning, some halfway through the episode. It was a bit messy. The action, spills, and chills were definitely better this time around. Aparna, Michelle, and Hung being launched by their goats2. I was surprised DeAngelo & Gary and Nate & Cody fell behind into the 2nd flight teams considering they were the leaders at the start of the leg. Though, I'm happy the flights didn't determine the Pit Stop orders.3. Best: Being dragged by the goats. Worst: Kellie wanting to harm the steelpan after messing up the music and how the Pit Nonstop was edited like a knife cut for teams following Hung & Chee. I felt like each of their storyboarding needed closure on this leg instead of just blocking them out on hearing Phil's news.4. Leo & Alana, hoping.5. Michelle & Victoria, I can see them getting eliminated next.6. Guessing: Michelle or Victoria7. They seem mouthy enough to say that.8. Hot neon pink. The early 2000s called. They want their gimmicky tint back.