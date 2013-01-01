« previous next »
So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)

So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
Yesterday at 08:57:50 PM
1. Did you like the season premiere?
2. Haye you been surprised for the performance of any of the teams?
3. The best and worst moments were...
4. Who will win this leg?
5. And who's going home?
6. Who owns the title quote?
7. Why?
8. Which color is not your color?
Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
Yesterday at 09:20:37 PM
1. I think it's one of the best premieres I've seen in recent memory. Frankly, I think 60 minutes was enough, but the consistency still had its faults. Main one of which is the introduction of teams at sporadic points of the leg. Same inconsistencies I saw from Tough As Nails where some were welcomed at the beginning, some halfway through the episode. It was a bit messy. The action, spills, and chills were definitely better this time around. Aparna, Michelle, and Hung being launched by their goats :2hearts:

2. I was surprised DeAngelo & Gary and Nate & Cody fell behind into the 2nd flight teams considering they were the leaders at the start of the leg. Though, I'm happy the flights didn't determine the Pit Stop orders.

3. Best: Being dragged by the goats. Worst: Kellie wanting to harm the steelpan after messing up the music and how the Pit Nonstop was edited like a knife cut for teams following Hung & Chee. I felt like each of their storyboarding needed closure on this leg instead of just blocking them out on hearing Phil's news.

4. Leo & Alana, hoping.

5. Michelle & Victoria, I can see them getting eliminated next.

6. Guessing: Michelle or Victoria

7. They seem mouthy enough to say that.

8. Hot neon pink. The early 2000s called. They want their gimmicky tint back.
Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
Yesterday at 09:23:52 PM
I kinda miss answering these lol.

1. It was fine. I don't know what I was expecting tbh, but it was fine. Was just happy to have the show back, though Cody and Nathan getting eliminated while everyone else got a KOR left a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth. 

2. Gary and Deangelo finishing 10th was pretty dang surprising for me.

3. Best: Chee's fish strategy, Worst: The wonky KOR.

4. I'll go with Riley and Madisson.

5. In past seasons, I haven't answered this bc I kept up with the spoilers, but I honestly don't remember much of the elimination order because of the two year gap between filming and airing so that's fun. Anyway, I'll go with Kellie and Lavonne.

6. Just gonna randomly go with Gary

7. Idk, I have a gut feeling a dude says it for some reason.

8. I mean, I generally don't wear bright colors like yellow or neon green
Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
Yesterday at 09:44:43 PM
1. I really liked the leg. Altho the mid flight is kinda hmmm and I don't have any comment on KOR with elimination, it was a frantic and challenging leg, that I could hope for for premiere leg.
2. Possibly Michelle and Victoria. Didn't expect them to go good in the premiere and just a little slip up from the RB and pit stop task
3. Best moment: definitely The goat tasks. Wish we could see more on that task
Worst moment: Nate & Cody elimination. Kinda had a soft spot on them
4. Riley and Madison
5. Kelly and LaVonne
6. Possibly Michelle
7. Probably just a wild guess
8. Too bright and saturated color.
Re: So red is not your lipstick color... (Leg 2 questions)
Today at 12:28:36 AM
1. Absolutely, one of the best premieres, and to add to the excitement, they started in a new country.
2. Jerry & Frank making it top half in this leg
3. The best moment was the the RoadBlock teams had to do. The worst moment was the way teams were introduced.
4. I don't know
5. I don't know
6. Have no clue.
7. I really don't, I'm bad at guessing.
8. Yellow on a whiteboard, too bright and can barely see what's written.
 
