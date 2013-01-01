1. Did you like the season premiere?
2. Haye you been surprised for the performance of any of the teams?
3. The best and worst moments were...
4. Who will win this leg?
5. And who's going home?
6. Who owns the title quote?
7. Why?
8. Which color is not your color?
I kinda miss answering these lol.
1. It was fine. I don't know what I was expecting tbh, but it was fine. Was just happy to have the show back, though Cody and Nathan getting eliminated while everyone else got a KOR left a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth.
2. Gary and Deangelo finishing 10th was pretty dang surprising for me.
3. Best: Chee's fish strategy, Worst: The wonky KOR.
4. I'll go with Riley and Madisson.
5. In past seasons, I haven't answered this bc I kept up with the spoilers, but I honestly don't remember much of the elimination order because of the two year gap between filming and airing so that's fun. Anyway, I'll go with Kellie and Lavonne.
6. Just gonna randomly go with Gary
7. Idk, I have a gut feeling a dude says it for some reason.
8. I mean, I generally don't wear bright colors like yellow or neon green