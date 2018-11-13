« previous next »
TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"

Alenaveda

TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
October 14, 2020, 12:13:32 PM
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #1 on: October 14, 2020, 12:13:54 PM
Saved.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #2 on: October 14, 2020, 12:14:14 PM
Saved.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #3 on: October 14, 2020, 12:15:07 PM
No posting except for Oval.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

ovalorange

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #4 on: October 14, 2020, 04:19:09 PM
TAR 32 Episode 2: "Red Lipstick Is Not My Color"
Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago → Bogotá, Colombia

FILM DATES:12-13 November 2018
AIR DATE:21 October 2020

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Bogotá, Colombia

ROUTE INFO:Nemocón Salt Mine
TASK:Involves searching the mines for a 10 or 20 minute hourglass (to be applied for a future yield)

(Overnight rest, departures from 6.00 & 6.30 AM)

ROUTE INFO:Unknown
ROADBLOCK:Involves walking a tightrope



ROUTE INFO:Unknown
TASK:Involves decorating the exterior of a truck

ROUTE INFO:     Unknown
YIELD:Unknown

PIT STOP:Enrique Olaya Herrera National Park

Last Edit: October 16, 2020, 09:05:00 PM by ovalorange
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #5 on: October 14, 2020, 04:28:28 PM
Saved.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #6 on: October 14, 2020, 04:28:54 PM
Saved.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #7 on: October 14, 2020, 04:29:25 PM
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aoZ3CYsfSvM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aoZ3CYsfSvM</a>
Last Edit: October 15, 2020, 09:53:45 AM by Alenaveda
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #8 on: October 14, 2020, 04:29:51 PM
Caps!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21

h
22


23
Last Edit: October 15, 2020, 11:05:01 AM by Alenaveda
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #9 on: October 14, 2020, 04:30:52 PM
Caps!


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46
Last Edit: October 15, 2020, 09:36:41 AM by Alenaveda
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #10 on: October 14, 2020, 04:31:21 PM
Saved for caps.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

ovalorange

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #11 on: October 15, 2020, 04:19:28 PM
TEAMS RACE THROUGH BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA WHERE THEY ENCOUNTER THE YIELD, WHICH GIVES THEM THE POWER TO STOP ANOTHER TEAMS RACE FOR A DESIGNATED AMOUNT OF TIME, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 ON CBS!
fossil-racer

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #12 on: October 15, 2020, 04:30:58 PM
Quote from: ovalorange on October 15, 2020, 04:19:28 PM
TEAMS RACE THROUGH BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA WHERE THEY ENCOUNTER THE YIELD, WHICH GIVES THEM THE POWER TO STOP ANOTHER TEAMS RACE FOR A DESIGNATED AMOUNT OF TIME, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 ON CBS!

That was fast. Looks like this a brutal KOR
Malcooolm

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #13 on: October 15, 2020, 11:06:48 PM
Make sure you listen to Mirna and stay at level five on the treadmill, guys!

theschnauzers

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #14 on: October 16, 2020, 01:05:06 AM
Just remember, the clue read at the leg 1 mat said teams have $232.00 for this leg of the race. Its been a while since weve known how much, and I assume it has significance.
-- theschnauzers

kiwiazul

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #15 on: October 16, 2020, 09:37:46 AM
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #16 on: October 16, 2020, 09:49:30 AM
The Amazing Race - Red Lipstick is Not My Color (Preview)

Teams race through Bogota, Colombia where they encounter the"Yield," which gives them the power to stop another team's race for a designated amount of time, on The Amazing Race,

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fA-lA8qKnSE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fA-lA8qKnSE</a>
Last Edit: October 16, 2020, 12:27:47 PM by RealityFreakWill
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #17 on: October 16, 2020, 12:25:52 PM
The Amazing Race - Red Lipstick is Not My Color (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4mrdQZ360v8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4mrdQZ360v8</a>

The Amazing Race - Red Lipstick is Not My Color (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aA2H5C8uhSU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aA2H5C8uhSU</a>

The Amazing Race - Red Lipstick is Not My Color (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zP3jynBI6Gw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zP3jynBI6Gw</a>
ovalorange

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #18 on: October 16, 2020, 05:51:50 PM
Thanks Will, looks like they did go to the salt mines after all!

Quote from: ovalorange on October 05, 2020, 07:09:31 AM
Bleh, nevermind I found it. It's Nemocón north of Bogota.

Place looks to be famous for its salt mine, so I assume they went specifically to do a task there.


Still think we're missing a Detour though, unless this leg doesn't have one :duno:
Cocoa

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:19:27 AM
Currently on hiatus. If you need to urgently reach me, you can send me an email :D

redskevin88

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:10:32 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on October 16, 2020, 05:51:50 PM
Still think we're missing a Detour though, unless this leg doesn't have one :duno:

I got a feeling this is like Season 15 where the first two legs were supposed to be one episode. When the race was originally planned out, the legs were designed to fit into two one-hour episodes, but the airing was delayed due to the pandemic.
Malcooolm

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:53:35 PM
Make sure you listen to Mirna and stay at level five on the treadmill, guys!

gamerfan09

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:54:54 PM
This leg looks horrible lol. Staggered departure times followed by a Roadblock that looks like its first-come first-served followed by a truck decoration task? I sure hope there's more to it than that  :groan:
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:05:06 PM
I've been looking for the location of the circus task, and I found a place that looks similar to the pics:





The place is the "Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos"
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

kiwiazul

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #24 on: Today at 12:47:37 PM
