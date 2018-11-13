« previous next »
TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"

TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
October 14, 2020, 12:13:32 PM
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #1 on: October 14, 2020, 12:13:54 PM
Saved.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #2 on: October 14, 2020, 12:14:14 PM
Saved.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Reply #3 on: October 14, 2020, 12:15:07 PM
No posting except for Oval.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #4 on: October 14, 2020, 04:19:09 PM »
TAR 32 Episode 2: "Red Lipstick Is Not My Color"
Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago → Bogotá, Colombia

FILM DATES:12-13 November 2018
AIR DATE:21 October 2020

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Bogotá, Colombia

ROUTE INFO:Unknown
ROADBLOCK:Involves walking a tightrope



ROUTE INFO:Unknown
TASK:Involves decorating the exterior of a truck

ROUTE INFO:     Unknown
YIELD:Unknown

PIT STOP:Enrique Olaya Herrera National Park

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #5 on: October 14, 2020, 04:28:28 PM »
Saved.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #6 on: October 14, 2020, 04:28:54 PM »
Saved.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #7 on: October 14, 2020, 04:29:25 PM »
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aoZ3CYsfSvM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aoZ3CYsfSvM</a>
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #8 on: October 14, 2020, 04:29:51 PM »
Caps!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21

22


23
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #9 on: October 14, 2020, 04:30:52 PM »
Caps!


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #10 on: October 14, 2020, 04:31:21 PM »
Saved for caps.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:19:28 PM »
TEAMS RACE THROUGH BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA WHERE THEY ENCOUNTER THE YIELD, WHICH GIVES THEM THE POWER TO STOP ANOTHER TEAMS RACE FOR A DESIGNATED AMOUNT OF TIME, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 ON CBS!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:30:58 PM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 04:19:28 PM
TEAMS RACE THROUGH BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA WHERE THEY ENCOUNTER THE YIELD, WHICH GIVES THEM THE POWER TO STOP ANOTHER TEAMS RACE FOR A DESIGNATED AMOUNT OF TIME, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 ON CBS!

That was fast. Looks like this a brutal KOR
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 PM »
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:05:06 AM »
Just remember, the clue read at the leg 1 mat said teams have $232.00 for this leg of the race. Its been a while since weve known how much, and I assume it has significance.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:37:46 AM »
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 2 10/21/20 "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:49:30 AM »
The Amazing Race - Red Lipstick is Not My Color (Preview)

Teams race through Bogota, Colombia where they encounter the"Yield," which gives them the power to stop another team's race for a designated amount of time, on The Amazing Race,

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xGPfw2g_GUg&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xGPfw2g_GUg&amp;t=0s</a>
