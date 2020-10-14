The premiere was wonderful for a 60-minute episode. Feels like I got to know all the teams to some extent, and what can I say, this seems like a really lovely bunch.Some seem like they'll be a boring watch but ZOMFG Michelle & VictoriaEvery second they were on screen was TV gold. The fact their mother only carries Victoria's picture, Michelle constantly apologising to Victoria, the whole Vietnamese vs. Chinese moment, etc., etc. I am LIVING!I adored Kellie's energy and was rooting hard for them to stay in. Kinda ironic to see athletes struggle at anything mental (or am I just uneducated on dyslexia?), but I hope they bottomfeed their way through this race, for as long as possible.Eswar & Aparna really intrigue me, I'm hoping we get to see much more of their dynamic. They were one of the lesser visible teams this leg.DeAngelo is an absolute star and even though I usually find athlete teams boring and root against them, I'm looking forward to see more of him. Gary seems meh.I liked Kaylynn & Haley's backstory, moving out at such a young age is SERIOUSLY tough, huge kudos to them. Not among my favorites, but I hope they last.Leo & Alana are the typical nerdy archetype, which is always interesting to see crumble under pressure and whatnot. Here for them, for now.Jerry & Frank gave me nothing, but I love an AA father/son dynamic. Just hope they're not boring.Will & James had me intrigued, as I watched Will on ANTM and watched James on Capture (that show had so much promise!!), but this leg they just seemed mopey and frustrating. For some reason I think they'll go far though, maybe even finale night.Hung & Chee were pretty vanilla, but that's what you get when a team kicks ass and places 1st lol. I sense they're here to stay, hoping for some memorable moments.Riley & Maddison seemed exactly like the type of boring MM team I root against. Hoping that changes.And last but also least....... Nathan & Cody were by far the least enjoyable, appealing, you name it, team this season and I am soo glad this KOR had a twist in an elimination. Cool story bros, I hope you're even better friends after this but not what I'm looking for on my TV screen. Next.