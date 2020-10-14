« previous next »
October 15, 2020, 10:24:05 PM
Just finished watching the premiere episode and I have lots of praise for it! Mind you, we have been waiting for it for two years!  :lol: :funny:

However, as many others have said, I do agree the editing was too rushed and that the episode deserved a 90-minute slot. I did enjoy all of the tasks and I love seeing tropical locations, so 32's premiere was right up there with my favorite premiers, being 22 & 25.

I was also a little disappointed with not seeing the initial dash to the airport and the airport "drama" that we used to see in "old-school" TAR. Also, I really don't like how they introduce the teams. Why can't they go back to introducing all 11 teams at the very start of the Race, like they used to do on "old-school" TAR.

Also, I was very surprised with this leg being a KOR! I also didn't mind Cody & Nathan being eliminated, despite it being a KOR? Am I the only one of this opinion? One of the producers have stated that they need to throw in twists in each season, because with so many season made, the Racers kind of expect what happens on each season? Also excited to see the return of the Yield, but I'm not too thrilled that each team has one chance to Yield another team? Didn't know we were going back to TAR5!  :lol: :funny:. I also hope there's a couple of Fast Forwards this season. I actually miss the Fast Forward being offered on each leg of the Race, but I understand why they needed to be cut (budget cuts from unused Fast Forwards)

The ratings also didn't look too great. Hopefully they improve as the season goes on! :( 
October 16, 2020, 01:01:24 AM
Keep in mind as to ratings. These first two episodes air at 9 pm ET. On the 28th, TAR moves into the 8pm ET slot, as was originally intended, and past seasons with episodes in both hours had lower ratings at 9pm than at 8pm.
October 16, 2020, 10:32:32 AM
I wonder if any team will give Dustin & Kandice a run for their title of Yield royalty? :funny:
October 17, 2020, 06:42:16 AM
I wonder if any team will give Dustin & Kandice a run for their title of Yield royalty? :funny:
we might get a new team of 'yield queens'  :funny:
October 17, 2020, 09:28:43 PM
Is there a missing 20 minutes somewhere? I learned nothing about half the teams. Did we also need TWO all male athlete teams again?!
Today at 05:28:30 PM
The premiere was wonderful for a 60-minute episode. Feels like I got to know all the teams to some extent, and what can I say, this seems like a really lovely bunch.
Some seem like they'll be a boring watch but ZOMFG Michelle & Victoria :funny: Every second they were on screen was TV gold. The fact their mother only carries Victoria's picture, Michelle constantly apologising to Victoria, the whole Vietnamese vs. Chinese moment, etc., etc. I am LIVING!
I adored Kellie's energy and was rooting hard for them to stay in. Kinda ironic to see athletes struggle at anything mental (or am I just uneducated on dyslexia?), but I hope they bottomfeed their way through this race, for as long as possible.
Eswar & Aparna really intrigue me, I'm hoping we get to see much more of their dynamic. They were one of the lesser visible teams this leg.
DeAngelo is an absolute star and even though I usually find athlete teams boring and root against them, I'm looking forward to see more of him. Gary seems meh.
I liked Kaylynn & Haley's backstory, moving out at such a young age is SERIOUSLY tough, huge kudos to them. Not among my favorites, but I hope they last.
Leo & Alana are the typical nerdy archetype, which is always interesting to see crumble under pressure and whatnot. Here for them, for now.
Jerry & Frank gave me nothing, but I love an AA father/son dynamic. Just hope they're not boring.
Will & James had me intrigued, as I watched Will on ANTM and watched James on Capture (that show had so much promise!!), but this leg they just seemed mopey and frustrating. For some reason I think they'll go far though, maybe even finale night.
Hung & Chee were pretty vanilla, but that's what you get when a team kicks ass and places 1st lol. I sense they're here to stay, hoping for some memorable moments.
Riley & Maddison seemed exactly like the type of boring MM team I root against. Hoping that changes.
And last but also least....... Nathan & Cody were by far the least enjoyable, appealing, you name it, team this season and I am soo glad this KOR had a twist in an elimination. Cool story bros, I hope you're even better friends after this but not what I'm looking for on my TV screen. Next.
