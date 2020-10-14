Just finished watching the premiere episode and I have lots of praise for it! Mind you, we have been waiting for it for two years!However, as many others have said, I do agree the editing was too rushed and that the episode deserved a 90-minute slot. I did enjoy all of the tasks and I love seeing tropical locations, so 32's premiere was right up there with my favorite premiers, being 22 & 25.I was also a little disappointed with not seeing the initial dash to the airport and the airport "drama" that we used to see in "old-school" TAR. Also, I really don't like how they introduce the teams. Why can't they go back to introducing all 11 teams at the very start of the Race, like they used to do on "old-school" TAR.Also, I was very surprised with this leg being a KOR! I also didn't mind Cody & Nathan being eliminated, despite it being a KOR? Am I the only one of this opinion? One of the producers have stated that they need to throw in twists in each season, because with so many season made, the Racers kind of expect what happens on each season? Also excited to see the return of the Yield, but I'm not too thrilled that each team has one chance to Yield another team? Didn't know we were going back to TAR5!. I also hope there's a couple of Fast Forwards this season. I actually miss the Fast Forward being offered on each leg of the Race, but I understand why they needed to be cut (budget cuts from unused Fast Forwards)The ratings also didn't look too great. Hopefully they improve as the season goes on!