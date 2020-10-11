Been aware of the time shift for the Canada airing for a while. It actually started last week when the show moved to 8pm time slot.
I did try finding a source last week, but nothing that was really usable. It's hard to get CTV streams, especially Atlantic timezone streams. Ever since FilmOn stopped offering Canada channels a few years ago, the options really got reduced.
We probably have to stick with the CBS ones, and use the Eastern airing as the landmark for the live thread, and ask our Canada friends watching ahead not to spoil the episode, for those watching with the US stream.