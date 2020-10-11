« previous next »
LIVE STREAMS 32

LIVE STREAMS 32
October 11, 2020, 10:47:46 PM
IF we have any, the streams will be posted weekly here about 840PM weeks 1&2>>then 740 PM ongoing

Please be aware that you agree that you are using these at your own risk.

Please watch and enjoy, but come join in the fun and discuss the show with us i the live thread!


Enjoy!

Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #1 on: October 14, 2020, 07:40:56 PM
Links!

See you next week!
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #2 on: October 14, 2020, 07:44:38 PM
See you next week
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #3 on: October 21, 2020, 07:39:21 PM
See you next week, on the new time slot.
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #4 on: October 21, 2020, 07:39:58 PM
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #5 on: October 21, 2020, 07:48:59 PM
thanks guys!! :kuss:
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #6 on: October 28, 2020, 06:40:08 PM
Links!

Till next time!!


Thanks guys!
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #7 on: October 28, 2020, 06:41:28 PM
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:00:46 PM
Apparently CTV will be airing episodes of The Amazing Race one hour earlier than CBS throughout the rest of the season.

I also heard, though it's not verified, but apparently CTV Halifax might be airing tonight's episode two hours earlier than usual as well (since it's a 2-hour double episode).

Not sure if that would be possible to take into account when using the streams, but just wanted to let that be known if it wasn't already!
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:15:24 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 03:00:46 PM
Apparently CTV will be airing episodes of The Amazing Race one hour earlier than CBS throughout the rest of the season.

I also heard, though it's not verified, but apparently CTV Halifax might be airing tonight's episode two hours earlier than usual as well (since it's a 2-hour double episode).

Not sure if that would be possible to take into account when using the streams, but just wanted to let that be known if it wasn't already!

You sure? Can you provide a source? I THINK they have been airing an hour AFTER? Would be unusual for them to air earlier..  :duno:
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:55:46 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 03:15:24 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 03:00:46 PM
Apparently CTV will be airing episodes of The Amazing Race one hour earlier than CBS throughout the rest of the season.

I also heard, though it's not verified, but apparently CTV Halifax might be airing tonight's episode two hours earlier than usual as well (since it's a 2-hour double episode).

Not sure if that would be possible to take into account when using the streams, but just wanted to let that be known if it wasn't already!

You sure? Can you provide a source? I THINK they have been airing an hour AFTER? Would be unusual for them to air earlier..  :duno:

I think this actually started last week because I remember seeing on Twitter and Reddit people making comments/threads/Tweets about the episode 1 hour before it actually started. But basically I just looked at the CTV schedule:

https://www.ctv.ca/on-air?tab=schedule

7-8pm ET is tonight's first episode on CTV. Then, strangely enough, they take a 2-hour break. Then tonight's second episode isn't aired until 10-11pm ET. So tonight's first episode will air prior to CBS, at least.

So tonight's first episode 100% airs one hour before CBS', but, like I said, I can't confirm this but I heard that CTV Halifax airs both of tonight's episodes 1-2 hours prior to CBS as well. This is harder to confirm because I'm not sure where to find an official source from CTV that this is the case, but this is the best I could find: https://www.tvpassport.com/tv-listings/stations/ctv-cjch-halifax/3316
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #11 on: Today at 05:07:29 PM
Been aware of the time shift for the Canada airing for a while. It actually started last week when the show moved to 8pm time slot.
I did try finding a source last week, but nothing that was really usable. It's hard to get CTV streams, especially Atlantic timezone streams. Ever since FilmOn stopped offering Canada channels a few years ago, the options really got reduced.
We probably have to stick with the CBS ones, and use the Eastern airing as the landmark for the live thread, and ask our Canada friends watching ahead not to spoil the episode, for those watching with the US stream.
Re: LIVE STREAMS 32
Reply #12 on: Today at 06:06:25 PM
Will be posting the CBS stream in a bit for the 8pm airing.
Did find a source for Atlantic Time zone for Canada CTV airing, which is airing the Leg 4 right now. So might also post about, it a bit later for the Leg 5, which if it is not affected by the US preemption will only air at 10pm.
https://www.ctv.ca/on-air?tab=schedule
