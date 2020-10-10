I know all of youse probably won't agree with what I have to say in this post, so you are welcome to challenge me on this, but I think this just need to be said. I cannot hold it in any longer.



As you guys probably all know, I have been under a strict lockdown since July 2. That is over three and a half months. I understand why it was done (to limit the spread of the disease and to save lives), but before the Premier of the state (Governor), Dan Andrews decides to extend Victoria's restrictions again (until November 8 ), maybe he should put himself in some other people's shoes...



- Go spend a day in the emergency department and see the amount of mental health presentations, because of lockdown.



- Go spend a day on shift with the police & paramedics, attending the self-harm, suicide attempts and successful suicides, because of lockdown.



- See the effect on kids, kids who no longer know how to socialise with others, because of lockdown.



- Lose a small business that you have put your heart and soul into, because of lockdown.



- Be a child, who isn't lucky to have the privilege of a supportive and loving for 6 months, when school was considered their 'safe place', but they were unable to access this, because of lockdown.



- A grandparent, unable to meet, hold and spend limited time with a new grandchild, because of lockdown.



- An elderly person, in a care home, with your only human interaction being the workers that occasionally come into your room throughout the day, because of lockdown.



When will the Dan see that the people of Victoria are suffering? When will he see the other consequences that come with the cost of locking down the state? When it's too late, that's when.



I could have kept going with that list, but I think I have made my point. This isn't a sustainable way of living. No other state in Australia is doing this, so why are we?"



I was sent this in a message from one of my closest friends, who had lost his electrical apprenticeship as a consequence of this "Stage Four" lockdown. I immediately thought it was very powerful and I knew I had to share it. The lockdown is affecting many people, in so many different ways. All politicians are so out of touch of the struggles of being an ordinary taxpayer.



I hope you enjoyed reading and I hope I gave everyone just a little insight into what 5,078,193 people have suffered under for 3+ months (possibly longer). Remember, that it is perfectly acceptable to be not OK and to always reach for help when you need it, from friends, family & personal mental health services



I know your post is over a year old, but it's truer now than it was then. I nearly lost my husband in a motor cycle accident a few months ago and the restrictions that the hospital put on visitation were awful. They only allowed one person a day so my kids couldn't visit, his mother couldn't visit (which caused more grief for me) and his lieutenant and supervisor who wanted to support both of us couldn't visit. It was just me. I couldn't have someone go sit with him for a couple hours so I could take care of things at home or just take a few minutes to sit my car to cry. As bad as that was, now we hear on the news that there is a little girl who is missing. She was last seen 2 years ago. I can't help but think that maybe if she had been in school when her "parents" (loosely defined as people who conceived her) misplaced her that it wouldn't have taken this long to figure out she was missing.I was completely behind "two weeks to flatten the curve" because I thought it would help. As soon as the extended it, I knew this was like what a trainer or physical therapist does. They give you a small goal and then when you meet it they give you another telling you that you've already come so far what's a little more. We have two camps in my town the "Live Free or Die" (state motto) and the "if it saves one life" camp. Meanwhile I sit here somewhere in the middle in the "you need to do what's best for you" camp. My heart goes out to you all in Australia because I know as bad as it's been here it appears so much worse there. I truly hope that things improve for you down there soon.