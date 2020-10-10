I know all of youse probably won't agree with what I have to say in this post, so you are welcome to challenge me on this, but I think this just need to be said. I cannot hold it in any longer.As you guys probably all know, I have been under a strict lockdown since July 2. That is over three and a half months. I understand why it was done (to limit the spread of the disease and to save lives), but before the Premier of the state (Governor), Dan Andrews decides to extend Victoria's restrictions again (until November 8 ), maybe he should put himself in some other people's shoes...I was sent this in a message from one of my closest friends, who had lost his electrical apprenticeship as a consequence of this "Stage Four" lockdown. I immediately thought it was very powerful and I knew I had to share it. The lockdown is affecting many people, in so many different ways. All politicians are so out of touch of the struggles of being an ordinary taxpayer.I hope you enjoyed reading and I hope I gave everyone just a little insight into what 5,078,193 people have suffered under for 3+ months (possibly longer). Remember, that it is perfectly acceptable to be not OK and to always reach for help when you need it, from friends, family & personal mental health services