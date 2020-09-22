Pho Photos credit to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedGary & DeAngeloName: Gary Barnidge
Age: 34
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Current occupation: Retired from the NFL and now work on my non-Profit AFWB (American
Football Without Barriers). Played for the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.Describe what you do:
FWB brings 15+ NFL players overseas and puts on free football camps for children, men, and women. We also visit charities and take in the cultures of the different countries we visit. Just finished our eighth international camp.Three words to describe you:
Adventurous, competitive, and honest.Favorite hobbies:
Traveling, video games, and board games.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Being the first person in my family to graduate from college while also achieving my dream of
making it to the NFL.What scares you most about traveling?
Nothing. I love everything to do with it but I guess if I had to pick something it would be being
in the middle seat on a long flight.What excites you most about traveling?
Everything because I love to learn about the new cultures and see everything the country has to
offer, while also trying to find something adventurous to do.What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Well, I have visited my top three choices so I feel like any of those would be great: Egypt,
Iceland, and New Zealand. If I had to pick somewhere I havent been, I would say Peru to do
something with Machu Picchu.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Just get that adrenaline going again because when you are retired you dont get that competitive
environment again, so this allows us to achieve that environment in a race around the world.
Also just getting a chance to see so many countries is another big plus. Our main goal is to make it to every country.Name: DeAngelo Williams
Age: 37
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Current occupation: Retired from the NFL. Played nine years for the Carolina Panthers and two
years for the Pittsburgh Steelers.Describe what you do:
Im a badass car rider line parent.Three words to describe you:
A natural winner.Favorite hobbies:
Hunting, riding bikes, and running 5Ks.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
My wife and four kids.What excites you most about traveling?
Diving into new cultures and meeting new people.What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Ive been to my favorite place, Shanghai, China! For a new country, it would be Estonia in
Europe. Really small but really safe.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I look forward to the sport and competitive aspect of it. Since I have been retired from
professional football, I have missed the competition.