Photos credit to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Gary & DeAngelo

Age: 34Hometown: Middleburg, FloridaCurrent occupation: Retired from the NFL and now work on my non-Profit AFWB (AmericanFootball Without Barriers). Played for the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.FWB brings 15+ NFL players overseas and puts on free football camps for children, men, and women. We also visit charities and take in the cultures of the different countries we visit. Just finished our eighth international camp.Adventurous, competitive, and honest.Traveling, video games, and board games.Being the first person in my family to graduate from college while also achieving my dream ofmaking it to the NFL.Nothing. I love everything to do with it but I guess if I had to pick something it would be beingin the middle seat on a long flight.Everything because I love to learn about the new cultures and see everything the country has tooffer, while also trying to find something adventurous to do.Well, I have visited my top three choices so I feel like any of those would be great: Egypt,Iceland, and New Zealand. If I had to pick somewhere I havent been, I would say Peru to dosomething with Machu Picchu.Just get that adrenaline going again because when you are retired you dont get that competitiveenvironment again, so this allows us to achieve that environment in a race around the world.Also just getting a chance to see so many countries is another big plus. Our main goal is to make it to every country.Age: 37Hometown: Charlotte, North CarolinaCurrent occupation: Retired from the NFL. Played nine years for the Carolina Panthers and twoyears for the Pittsburgh Steelers.Im a badass car rider line parent.A natural winner.Hunting, riding bikes, and running 5Ks.My wife and four kids.Diving into new cultures and meeting new people.Ive been to my favorite place, Shanghai, China! For a new country, it would be Estonia inEurope. Really small but really safe.I look forward to the sport and competitive aspect of it. Since I have been retired fromprofessional football, I have missed the competition.