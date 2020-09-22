All Photos credit Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedKellie & LaVonneName: Kellie Wells-Brinkley
Age: 38
Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
Current Occupation: On-air personality, public speaker, strategic partnership manager for a tech
companyDescribe what you do:
I commentate for a major network on sporting events. I also speak to
major corporations for team building and corporate trainings, and I manage and connect people for a
common goal for a tech company.Three words to describe you:
Compassionate, rebellious, and adventurous.Favorite hobbies:
Pole dancing, cooking, and reading.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Winning my Olympic medal!What scares you most about traveling?
Being locked up abroad!!!What excites you most about traveling?
Seeing new places and immersing myself in new cultures.What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Singapore. I have heard amazing things about the people and food and culture.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I have traveled to so many countries and continents before having children and I definitely have
a wanderlust itch that needs to be scratched and I really miss the element of competition! Ive
found something that combines the two things that I love in a really unconventional way.Name: LaVonne Idlette
Age: 34
Hometown: Hampton, Virginia
Current occupation: Real estate impact investor and fund manager/mortgage brokerDescribe what you do:
I run a vertically integrated real estate consortium company, 1st Class Group.
We do everything from sponsoring impact investments in affordable apartment communities to consulting and advising
athletes and family offices on direct real estate and business acquisitions as well as brokering, mortgages, development,
construction, and housing philanthropy.Three words to describe you:
Ambitious, easy-going, and strong.Favorite hobbies:
Eating new food, networking, bowling, tennis, and kickbacks with friends.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Passing the Florida bar exam and going to world championships in the same year.What scares you most about traveling?
Being kidnapped or assaulted.What excites you most about traveling?
Seeing and experiencing new things and cultures.What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
The Kingdom of Bhutan, because its not well known as a tourist destination but people say its
beautiful.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Spending time creating new memories with my best friend.