Kellie & LaVonne

Age: 38Hometown: Richmond, VirginiaCurrent Occupation: On-air personality, public speaker, strategic partnership manager for a techcompanyI commentate for a major network on sporting events. I also speak tomajor corporations for team building and corporate trainings, and I manage and connect people for acommon goal for a tech company.Compassionate, rebellious, and adventurous.Pole dancing, cooking, and reading.Winning my Olympic medal!Being locked up abroad!!!Seeing new places and immersing myself in new cultures.Singapore. I have heard amazing things about the people and food and culture.I have traveled to so many countries and continents before having children and I definitely havea wanderlust itch that needs to be scratched and I really miss the element of competition! Ivefound something that combines the two things that I love in a really unconventional way.Age: 34Hometown: Hampton, VirginiaCurrent occupation: Real estate impact investor and fund manager/mortgage brokerI run a vertically integrated real estate consortium company, 1st Class Group.We do everything from sponsoring impact investments in affordable apartment communities to consulting and advisingathletes and family offices on direct real estate and business acquisitions as well as brokering, mortgages, development,construction, and housing philanthropy.Ambitious, easy-going, and strong.Eating new food, networking, bowling, tennis, and kickbacks with friends.Passing the Florida bar exam and going to world championships in the same year.Being kidnapped or assaulted.Seeing and experiencing new things and cultures.The Kingdom of Bhutan, because its not well known as a tourist destination but people say itsbeautiful.Spending time creating new memories with my best friend.