TAR32: Aparna Dhinakaran & Eswar Dhinakaran (Siblings)
« on: September 22, 2020, 11:28:28 AM »



Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved




Aparna & Eswar

Name: Aparna Dhinakaran
Age: 26
Hometown: Berkeley, California
Current occupation: Engineer/entrepreneur

Describe what you do: I founded Arize AI to help troubleshoot, monitor, and explain artificial intelligence (AI). As our society becomes increasingly digitized, advances in AI are being adopted by businesses in every industry. I'm passionate about making AI successful, fair, and transparent as we rely on them. On a day-to-day, being an entrepreneur involves wearing a lot of hats and doing whatever I can to move our vision forward.

Three words to describe you: Friendly, adventurous and ambitious.

Favorite hobbies: Playing tennis, writing in cute coffee shops, preparing for my Bollywood breakout, volunteering for feminist organizations, going out to dance with my friends, bothering my boyfriend for photoshoots, setting flight price alerts to jet off somewhere, hosting board game nights that involve lying, and of course watching CBS reality TV shows! 

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Getting to be on The Amazing Race! Ive had a dream to be on this show since I was eight years
old. My brother and I grew up watching Race with our family. We were two Indian-American
kids who didnt often see people like us on American reality TV shows. I remember when the
race went to Chennai, India (our hometown) in Season 10, we were jumping up and down in our
little living room because we were so excited to see The Amazing Race bring our culture to a
mainstream American audience. I remember telling my dad that day, "Im going to be on The
Amazing Race when Im older." Im proud of myself for not just letting it be a pipe dream, but actually
going to an open casting call, trying out, and making my childhood dream a reality!

What scares you most about traveling?
Being lost alone. Even in 2020, traveling alone as a woman requires some precautions.

What excites you most about traveling?
Trying out new cuisines! Im a big foodie. Im also excited to learn about new cultures and meet
people from diverse backgrounds!

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Thailand. I love Thai food and Id love to see the Buddhist and Hindu temples there.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Making a childhood dream a reality is sweet, but getting to do that with your sibling is the cherry on top. Im excited to spend more time with my brother! As weve gotten older, we dont see each other as often as Id like to. Hes a big blessing in my life and Im excited to go on this adventure with him.


Name: Eswar Dhinakaran
Age: 24
Hometown: Fremont, California
Current occupation: Software engineer and entrepreneur

Describe what you do: Im building a product called Flow to make you more organized and intentful as you use the Internet.

Three words to describe you: Impulsive, fast-learner, and empathetic.

Favorite hobbies: Playing basketball, playing tennis, cycling, reading, and watching movies.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I didnt know how to swim until a couple years ago, but I was able to learn pretty quickly and am now comfortable surfing!

What scares you most about traveling?
 My neck getting stiff from sleeping on an airplane.

What excites you most about traveling?
I love getting a glimpse into how other people's lives and how drastically different their lives can be while also similar in some of the most meaningful ways.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Russia. The people seem pretty relaxed and friendly; there's a lot of great literature from Russia, super interesting history, and a lot of land to traverse.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Hopefully, we can learn to work better together and understand how to deal with each others
flaws.
Re: TAR32: Aparna Dhinakaran & Eswar Dhinakaran (Siblings)
« Reply #1 on: September 22, 2020, 04:46:16 PM »
This is the third team with Tamil heritage, after Nadiya/Natalie and Aarthy and Thinesh (TARCAN 7)

Re: TAR32: Aparna Dhinakaran & Eswar Dhinakaran (Siblings)
« Reply #2 on: September 24, 2020, 08:50:55 AM »
Quote
Even in 2020, traveling alone as a woman requires some precautions.

Little did she or we know.

I'm excited to watch these two!
Re: TAR32: Aparna Dhinakaran & Eswar Dhinakaran (Siblings)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:24:41 PM »
It has been awhile since we last had a brother/sister team.
