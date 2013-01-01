Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Aparna & Eswar

Age: 26Hometown: Berkeley, CaliforniaCurrent occupation: Engineer/entrepreneurI founded Arize AI to help troubleshoot, monitor, and explain artificial intelligence (AI). As our society becomes increasingly digitized, advances in AI are being adopted by businesses in every industry. I'm passionate about making AI successful, fair, and transparent as we rely on them. On a day-to-day, being an entrepreneur involves wearing a lot of hats and doing whatever I can to move our vision forward.Friendly, adventurous and ambitious.Playing tennis, writing in cute coffee shops, preparing for my Bollywood breakout, volunteering for feminist organizations, going out to dance with my friends, bothering my boyfriend for photoshoots, setting flight price alerts to jet off somewhere, hosting board game nights that involve lying, and of course watching CBS reality TV shows!Getting to be on The Amazing Race! Ive had a dream to be on this show since I was eight yearsold. My brother and I grew up watching Race with our family. We were two Indian-Americankids who didnt often see people like us on American reality TV shows. I remember when therace went to Chennai, India (our hometown) in Season 10, we were jumping up and down in ourlittle living room because we were so excited to see The Amazing Race bring our culture to amainstream American audience. I remember telling my dad that day, "Im going to be on TheAmazing Race when Im older." Im proud of myself for not just letting it be a pipe dream, but actuallygoing to an open casting call, trying out, and making my childhood dream a reality!Being lost alone. Even in 2020, traveling alone as a woman requires some precautions.Trying out new cuisines! Im a big foodie. Im also excited to learn about new cultures and meetpeople from diverse backgrounds!Thailand. I love Thai food and Id love to see the Buddhist and Hindu temples there.Making a childhood dream a reality is sweet, but getting to do that with your sibling is the cherry on top. Im excited to spend more time with my brother! As weve gotten older, we dont see each other as often as Id like to. Hes a big blessing in my life and Im excited to go on this adventure with him.Age: 24Hometown: Fremont, CaliforniaCurrent occupation: Software engineer and entrepreneurIm building a product called Flow to make you more organized and intentful as you use the Internet.Impulsive, fast-learner, and empathetic.Playing basketball, playing tennis, cycling, reading, and watching movies.I didnt know how to swim until a couple years ago, but I was able to learn pretty quickly and am now comfortable surfing!My neck getting stiff from sleeping on an airplane.I love getting a glimpse into how other people's lives and how drastically different their lives can be while also similar in some of the most meaningful ways.Russia. The people seem pretty relaxed and friendly; there's a lot of great literature from Russia, super interesting history, and a lot of land to traverse.Hopefully, we can learn to work better together and understand how to deal with each othersflaws.