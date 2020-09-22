Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedNathan & CodyName: Nathan Worthington
Age: 39
Hometown: Dayton, Tennessee
Current occupation: La-Z-Boy manufacturingDescribe what you do:
Manufacture furniture.Three words to describe you:
Honest, trustworthy, and dependable.Favorite hobbies:
Noodling (catching catfish by hand), hunting, and hiking with my family.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Being a father.What scares you most about traveling?
Nothing.What excites you most about traveling?
Finding new places and meeting new people.What country and place would you like to visit and why?
Southern Vietnam because it is supposed to be beautiful.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Sharing experiences with my best friend and getting closer.Name: Cody Buell
Age: 33
Hometown: Paint Lick, Kentucky
Current occupation: Environmental and sustainability managerDescribe what you do:
Sustainability initiatives, safety, and environmental compliance. I do
what I love which is to care for people and the environment.Three words to describe you:
Optimistic, joking, and loving.Favorite hobbies:
Noodling (catching catfish by hand), horseback riding, scuba diving, soccer,
aquarist, and spreading positivity.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
The memories that I have made with all of my friends and family in my life. Hopefully leaving a
positive impact along the way.What scares you most about traveling?
That I will miss a flight or somehow lose sight of Nathan.What excites you most about traveling?
Getting to make memories with the people I care about.
pWhat country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Bali. One of my life goals is to scuba dive with the Mola Mola.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
To make a lifetime memory and experience everything I can in this short life of mine. Hopefully
spread a little joy, fun, and love everywhere we get to travel to.