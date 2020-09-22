« previous next »
TAR32: Nathan Worthington & Cody Buell (Best Friends)

TAR32: Nathan Worthington & Cody Buell (Best Friends)
« on: September 22, 2020, 11:18:44 AM »






Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved



Nathan & Cody

Name: Nathan Worthington
Age: 39
Hometown: Dayton, Tennessee
Current occupation: La-Z-Boy manufacturing

Describe what you do: Manufacture furniture.

Three words to describe you: Honest, trustworthy, and dependable.

Favorite hobbies: Noodling (catching catfish by hand), hunting, and hiking with my family.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Being a father.

What scares you most about traveling?
Nothing.

What excites you most about traveling?
Finding new places and meeting new people.

What country and place would you like to visit and why?
Southern Vietnam because it is supposed to be beautiful.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Sharing experiences with my best friend and getting closer.

Name: Cody Buell
Age: 33
Hometown: Paint Lick, Kentucky
Current occupation: Environmental and sustainability manager

Describe what you do: Sustainability initiatives, safety, and environmental compliance. I do
what I love which is to care for people and the environment.

Three words to describe you: Optimistic, joking, and loving.

Favorite hobbies: Noodling (catching catfish by hand), horseback riding, scuba diving, soccer,
aquarist, and spreading positivity.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
The memories that I have made with all of my friends and family in my life. Hopefully leaving a
positive impact along the way.

What scares you most about traveling?
That I will miss a flight or somehow lose sight of Nathan.

What excites you most about traveling?
Getting to make memories with the people I care about.

pWhat country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Bali. One of my life goals is to scuba dive with the Mola Mola.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
To make a lifetime memory and experience everything I can in this short life of mine. Hopefully
spread a little joy, fun, and love everywhere we get to travel to.
Re: TAR32: Nathan Worthington & Cody Buell (Best Friends)
September 24, 2020, 08:59:52 AM
I don't get a lot of energy from Nathan or Cody out of their bio. Hopefully they are able to let their inhibitions go on camera.
Re: TAR32: Nathan Worthington & Cody Buell (Best Friends)
October 09, 2020, 07:32:02 PM
Re: TAR32: Nathan Worthington & Cody Buell (Best Friends)
Today at 05:16:11 PM
