Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Nathan & Cody

Age: 39Hometown: Dayton, TennesseeCurrent occupation: La-Z-Boy manufacturingManufacture furniture.Honest, trustworthy, and dependable.Noodling (catching catfish by hand), hunting, and hiking with my family.Being a father.Nothing.Finding new places and meeting new people.Southern Vietnam because it is supposed to be beautiful.Sharing experiences with my best friend and getting closer.Age: 33Hometown: Paint Lick, KentuckyCurrent occupation: Environmental and sustainability managerSustainability initiatives, safety, and environmental compliance. I dowhat I love which is to care for people and the environment.Optimistic, joking, and loving.Noodling (catching catfish by hand), horseback riding, scuba diving, soccer,aquarist, and spreading positivity.The memories that I have made with all of my friends and family in my life. Hopefully leaving apositive impact along the way.That I will miss a flight or somehow lose sight of Nathan.Getting to make memories with the people I care about.Bali. One of my life goals is to scuba dive with the Mola Mola.To make a lifetime memory and experience everything I can in this short life of mine. Hopefullyspread a little joy, fun, and love everywhere we get to travel to.