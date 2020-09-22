« previous next »
TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)

TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« on: September 22, 2020, 11:13:32 AM »






Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Kaylynn & Haley

Name: Kaylynn Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina
Current occupation: Real estate agent

Describe what you do: I help the South Carolina Lowcountry achieve all of their real estate goals.

Three words to describe you: Positive, ambitious, and outgoing.

Favorite hobbies: Anything involving being out on the water, cooking, running, longboarding, enjoying live music, and staying connected with nature.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Being picked to compete on The Amazing Race and starting my own real estate team in the holy city of Charleston, South Carolina.

What scares you most about traveling?
Losing my passport has always been a big fear of mine when it comes to traveling.

What excites you most about traveling?
Opening my eyes to different cultures, scenery, languages, and food always excites me.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Croatia. I think that would be such a beautiful place to visit.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Haley and I have been through almost everything together so this is just one more thing that we
will be able to experience together. Getting to travel the world with your best friend is something
that most people cant say that they have done. Well be able to share these stories for a lifetime.


Name: Haley Williams
Age: 31
Hometown: Bluffton, South Carolina
Current occupation: Real estate agent

Describe what you do: I help people make their real estate dreams come true in one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

Three words to describe you: Outgoing, kind, and determined.

Favorite hobbies: I love HYLO (yoga, HIIT, barre), love cooking and whipping up vegetarian
meals, love any water-related activitiespreferably boat cruising in the river, longboarding, and
just spending time with my girlfriends!

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Competing on The Amazing Race is OBVIOUSLY the accomplishment Im the most proud of.

What scares you the most about traveling?
I love traveling so much, fear typically isnt a part of that equation. But I suppose if I had to pick
something, losing my phone or wallet would be pretty scary. I had my debit card taken by an
ATM in Ireland a few years back and that was my main money source with me at the time and
that was no fun!

What excites you the most about traveling?
The food! I love experiencing the culture of traveling and immersing myself into a
world different than mine, but if Im being totally honest, eating and drinking whatever I want and not
feeling bad about it probably excites me the most!

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Thats a tough one! Africa because of the culture and the animals or Costa Rica for the monkeys,
beaches, and yoga!

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
Other than winning a million dollars, the main thing Id like to accomplish by running the race
with Kaylynn is to find out what were made of. Were best friends who are attached at the hip
and do everything together but what could be cooler than running around the world together,
challenging ourselves, and experiencing the world in a way that normal people dont get to. We
get to experience so many different cultures while competing against ridiculously strong
competitors and get to really see the strengths that we possess while doing so.
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #1 on: September 24, 2020, 07:55:15 AM »
Realtor Sisters. Lisa & Michelle 2.0
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #2 on: September 24, 2020, 08:42:29 AM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on September 24, 2020, 07:55:15 AM
Realtor Sisters. Lisa & Michelle 2.0
Lisa & Michelle: The Sequel from Another Sisterhood.
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #3 on: September 28, 2020, 11:30:57 AM »
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #4 on: September 29, 2020, 05:28:24 PM »
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:29:46 PM »
Please give a BIG RFF WELCOME to our newest members...Haley and Kaylynn!!

Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:04:44 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 08:29:46 PM
Please give a BIG RFF WELCOME to our newest members...Haley and Kaylynn!!

 :bigwelcome
:woohoo: :woohoo:
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:05:47 AM »
Welcome! Thanks for joining!
:welcome2:
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:24:00 AM »
Welcome to the RFF, Hayley & Kaylynn


 :ghug:  :conf:
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:02:07 PM »
:welcome2: to the R.F.F.!
Re: TAR32: Kaylynn Williams & Haley Williams (Sisters)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:50:36 PM »
A massive welcome to RFF, Hayley & Kaylynn!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

Everyone on this forum wishes you the best of luck on the Race and we all hope you go far! :)
