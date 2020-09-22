Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Kaylynn & Haley

Age: 30Hometown: Bluffton, South CarolinaCurrent occupation: Real estate agentI help the South Carolina Lowcountry achieve all of their real estate goals.Positive, ambitious, and outgoing.Anything involving being out on the water, cooking, running, longboarding, enjoying live music, and staying connected with nature.Being picked to compete on The Amazing Race and starting my own real estate team in the holy city of Charleston, South Carolina.Losing my passport has always been a big fear of mine when it comes to traveling.Opening my eyes to different cultures, scenery, languages, and food always excites me.Croatia. I think that would be such a beautiful place to visit.Haley and I have been through almost everything together so this is just one more thing that wewill be able to experience together. Getting to travel the world with your best friend is somethingthat most people cant say that they have done. Well be able to share these stories for a lifetime.Age: 31Hometown: Bluffton, South CarolinaCurrent occupation: Real estate agentI help people make their real estate dreams come true in one of the fastest growing cities in the country.Outgoing, kind, and determined.I love HYLO (yoga, HIIT, barre), love cooking and whipping up vegetarianmeals, love any water-related activitiespreferably boat cruising in the river, longboarding, andjust spending time with my girlfriends!Competing on The Amazing Race is OBVIOUSLY the accomplishment Im the most proud of.I love traveling so much, fear typically isnt a part of that equation. But I suppose if I had to picksomething, losing my phone or wallet would be pretty scary. I had my debit card taken by anATM in Ireland a few years back and that was my main money source with me at the time andthat was no fun!The food! I love experiencing the culture of traveling and immersing myself into aworld different than mine, but if Im being totally honest, eating and drinking whatever I want and notfeeling bad about it probably excites me the most!Thats a tough one! Africa because of the culture and the animals or Costa Rica for the monkeys,beaches, and yoga!Other than winning a million dollars, the main thing Id like to accomplish by running the racewith Kaylynn is to find out what were made of. Were best friends who are attached at the hipand do everything together but what could be cooler than running around the world together,challenging ourselves, and experiencing the world in a way that normal people dont get to. Weget to experience so many different cultures while competing against ridiculously strongcompetitors and get to really see the strengths that we possess while doing so.