Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedJerry & FrankName: Frank Emmanuel Eaves
Age: 25
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Current occupation: Luxury car salesDescribe what you do:
I work with and sell luxury vehicles to a ton of high profile clients in the
worlds of the NBA and NFL, as well as music artists and everyday people.Three words to describe you:
Outgoing, driven, and charismatic.Favorite hobbies:
I love to play golf, hang with my family and friends, travel, eat different
foods, and shoot videos.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I am most proud of earning a full-ride athletic scholarship in Division I basketball, as well as
having the opportunity to play professionally.What scares you most about traveling?
What scares me most about traveling is having issues with the automobile/airplane etc. and
getting stuck in a foreign country.What excites you most about traveling?
What excites me most is seeing different cultures and landscapes that I have never seen before. I
love expanding my view of the world by seeing how others live life.What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
I think a dream place to go would be Africa. Being African-American, I would get in touch with
those roots and really get a sense of the culture and where I came from.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
From running this race I hope to strengthen an already tight bond with my father, as well as show
him he has raised a great and capable young man. He is the best father I could have ever asked
for and I want to give back by showing him his work did happen in vain or go unnoticed.Name: Jerry Lee Eaves
Age: 61
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Current occupation: Host of Eaves Sports Radio and Athletic Director/Mens basketball coach
at Simmons College of KentuckyDescribe what you do:
I host a radio talk show and radio podcastDaily Sports Show from
Noon - 1 PM Monday through Friday on Louisville Talk Radio 1080 (WKJK-AM). As Athletic
Director, I manage/organize the Athletic Department at Simmons College of Kentucky and as
head mens basketball coach Im responsible for organizing the basketball program, coaching
character development, and providing direction to student athletes.Three words to describe you:
Leader, compassionate, and active.Favorite hobbies:
Golf and cars.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
My family.What scares you most about traveling?
The middle seat.What excites you most about traveling?
Seeing the world.What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Trinidad and Spain for the beaches, sunsets, wildlife, and chocolates.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning the one million bucks)?
This is a lifelong dream and bonding with my son.