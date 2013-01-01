Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Jerry & Frank

Age: 25Hometown: Louisville, KentuckyCurrent occupation: Luxury car salesI work with and sell luxury vehicles to a ton of high profile clients in theworlds of the NBA and NFL, as well as music artists and everyday people.Outgoing, driven, and charismatic.I love to play golf, hang with my family and friends, travel, eat differentfoods, and shoot videos.I am most proud of earning a full-ride athletic scholarship in Division I basketball, as well ashaving the opportunity to play professionally.What scares me most about traveling is having issues with the automobile/airplane etc. andgetting stuck in a foreign country.What excites me most is seeing different cultures and landscapes that I have never seen before. Ilove expanding my view of the world by seeing how others live life.I think a dream place to go would be Africa. Being African-American, I would get in touch withthose roots and really get a sense of the culture and where I came from.From running this race I hope to strengthen an already tight bond with my father, as well as showhim he has raised a great and capable young man. He is the best father I could have ever askedfor and I want to give back by showing him his work did happen in vain or go unnoticed.Age: 61Hometown: Louisville, KentuckyCurrent occupation: Host of Eaves Sports Radio and Athletic Director/Mens basketball coachat Simmons College of KentuckyI host a radio talk show and radio podcastDaily Sports Show fromNoon - 1 PM Monday through Friday on Louisville Talk Radio 1080 (WKJK-AM). As AthleticDirector, I manage/organize the Athletic Department at Simmons College of Kentucky and ashead mens basketball coach Im responsible for organizing the basketball program, coachingcharacter development, and providing direction to student athletes.Leader, compassionate, and active.Golf and cars.My family.The middle seat.Seeing the world.Trinidad and Spain for the beaches, sunsets, wildlife, and chocolates.This is a lifelong dream and bonding with my son.