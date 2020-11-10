« previous next »
TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)

Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 10, 2020, 11:18:39 AM
AMAZING RACE 32 EPISODE 4 | Will & James

Ole! Ole! Lets talk about our time in Paraguay. 🇵🇾 Find out what we have to say about our emotional experience at the orquestra 🎻, what it was like to "use our melons" 🍾 & how we felt about winning our second leg of  @The Amazing Race . ✈️🌎

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m7ryNu5iUSQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m7ryNu5iUSQ</a>
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 13, 2020, 07:39:24 PM
AMAZING RACE 32 EPISODE 5 | Will & James

Bonjour! 🇫🇷 Can we drive stick shift? 🚘 Did we get lost after Chantilly? 🥧 And how did we "step on up to 4th Place on this leg of the The Amazing Race? 🎡 Find out these answers as we break down Episode 5️⃣!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yyfS3lzK1QU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yyfS3lzK1QU</a>
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 18, 2020, 11:35:49 AM
Love the recaps!

Quick question for you guys: Do you know how far behind the blonde sisters were in leg 4? The edit made it looked close but we know they were a few hours behind Gary/De'Angelo.  And they didn't show their start time at the start of leg 5!
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 23, 2020, 05:47:47 PM
AMAZING RACE 32 EPISODE 6 | Will & James

Guten tag! 🇩🇪 Check out our Episode 6️⃣ Recap of The Amazing Race 32 as we discuss our trabant trouble in Berlin 🚗, how we got down at the Teledisko 🕺, the death defying word scramble 🏢 and how we "clucked" our way to the Pit Stop 🎩🐤!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8SJ5RUIeMHc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8SJ5RUIeMHc</a>
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 25, 2020, 01:29:32 PM
AMAZING RACE 32 EPISODE 7 RECAP W/ LEO & ALANA | Will & James

"Kazakh-SLAY"! It's time to recap Episode 7️⃣ of The Amazing Race. We break down the intense stunts routine 🎬🎥 & talk about the stategy behind our "Yurt Yield" ⚠️! Plus, Leo & Alana join us to chat about our time on the Race together. 💚💜

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQi3bmq29PU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQi3bmq29PU</a>
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 26, 2020, 08:20:37 AM
I don't think it's fair to blame one team for the alliance, all 5 teams are part of it and are as responsable for what happened.

Alliances have been part of the Amazing race since season 1, but I do think this is the most 'extreme' exemple we ever had.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 26, 2020, 05:17:25 PM
stunami on November 26, 2020, 08:20:37 AM
I don't think it's fair to blame one team for the alliance, all 5 teams are part of it and are as responsable for what happened.

Alliances have been part of the Amazing race since season 1, but I do think this is the most 'extreme' exemple we ever had.
The alliancing happening this season reminds me starkly of Aaron & Arianne's hunt against Derek & Drew back in season 3, except the one we are seeing now has almost a guarding approach that plays out like they have strong vendettas against these other teams.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 26, 2020, 08:15:08 PM

stunami on November 26, 2020, 08:20:37 AM
I don't think it's fair to blame one team for the alliance, all 5 teams are part of it and are as responsable for what happened.

Alliances have been part of the Amazing race since season 1, but I do think this is the most 'extreme' exemple we ever had.


It's weird that they'll dedicate so much energy to hiding information and helping each other while DeAngelo & Gary remain oblivious but won't have the guts to Yield them. Both teams were in a position to Yield them twice.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 26, 2020, 10:40:10 PM
As best as I can recall, the Mine Five alliance was the first long term alliance, especially of that size, theyve ever had on TAR. Point number one. Teams that were in that area of the mine back in leg 2 was as far as I can tell, happenstance, but those there took advantage of the time and circumstances and most importantly, it wasnt against any rules. It just happened these were mostly the strongest teams this season and they made it work and are the Final Five teams.

Sometimes great gameplay is boring. (BB 22 is an example of that.) Sometimes alliance members generally keep their word. With the Final Five being all but secured, it would make sense that three of them would make a successor alliance. Again, not against the rules. The common element of all of this is that Will and James did a precise job on studying the rules and seeing what they could do with it. It may be different than other seasons, but pulling this off within the game rules is within the rules, so I have to reward the ingenuity involved. (Not any different than some of the stuff Boston Rob pulled in season 7 especially with being known outside the US during filming and using that.) It wasnt against the rules.

This is not a terrible season, it was well casted, the locations and tasks have been excellent IMHO, and it is the second consecutive excellent season in a row, especially with rolling the game back to a much earlier era.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 27, 2020, 12:08:26 AM
theschnauzers on November 26, 2020, 10:40:10 PM
As best as I can recall, the Mine Five alliance was the first long term alliance, especially of that size, theyve ever had on TAR. Point number one. Teams that were in that area of the mine back in leg 2 was as far as I can tell, happenstance, but those there took advantage of the time and circumstances and most importantly, it wasnt against any rules. It just happened these were mostly the strongest teams this season and they made it work and are the Final Five teams.

Sometimes great gameplay is boring. (BB 22 is an example of that.) Sometimes alliance members generally keep their word. With the Final Five being all but secured, it would make sense that three of them would make a successor alliance. Again, not against the rules. The common element of all of this is that Will and James did a precise job on studying the rules and seeing what they could do with it. It may be different than other seasons, but pulling this off within the game rules is within the rules, so I have to reward the ingenuity involved. (Not any different than some of the stuff Boston Rob pulled in season 7 especially with being known outside the US during filming and using that.) It wasnt against the rules.

This is not a terrible season, it was well casted, the locations and tasks have been excellent IMHO, and it is the second consecutive excellent season in a row, especially with rolling the game back to a much earlier era.
Agreed, I gotta admit that they studied the race well and use it for their advantage. they would know that alliance, when done right, can move them further.

Their pick to ally with the stronger teams seemed off putting first, but it brought them so far (the very example of that was RB in germany), had they allied with Cajun sisters and the blondes, it would have been a very different story. They knew the risk of ally with the stronger teams especially at the penultimate and final leg, but I would assume that they believed they could beat them.

W/J might not be the greatest team ever raced, but this is the example of studying and researching the race could bring you further, and they use it effectively; they are rather effectively strategical racers
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 28, 2020, 09:55:38 PM
Strategic racers take out threats not people who were last for a majority of the season.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 28, 2020, 10:44:29 PM
They got Leo and Alana taken out on the previous leg. The kept their alliance (and their goal of Final Five) intact on this leg. You might not like alliances like this, I might not like alliances like this, but its beyond dispute that it worked. Now, its a different alliance for final three, presumably. So Ill see how that works. But it doesnt distract from the gameplay within the rules that Will/James came up with. If production was bothered by it, theyll change the rules.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
November 29, 2020, 10:00:14 AM
theschnauzers on November 28, 2020, 10:44:29 PM
They got Leo and Alana taken out on the previous leg. The kept their alliance (and their goal of Final Five) intact on this leg. You might not like alliances like this, I might not like alliances like this, but its beyond dispute that it worked. Now, its a different alliance for final three, presumably. So Ill see how that works. But it doesnt distract from the gameplay within the rules that Will/James came up with. If production was bothered by it, theyll change the rules.

I agree 100% with you, and I think in the end, if they win, some people will value their win as less, because of all the help they got. So yes it's smart, and if they win the money they won't care, but they will be remembered for a team needing the help of other teams to win (even if they are a good team on their own and would have done as good as they have, I believe).

For us the alliance made the t.v experience not as fun (especially in leg 6 and the roadblock in leg 4 and 8/9) but for them it worked, it's just that they will have to pay a price with the fans, and as super fan themselves, they may be a bit sad about it. I personally like them and think they are good racers, but I guess it would have been more fun without the alliance.
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
December 01, 2020, 03:14:43 PM
The whole topic of whether W/J making a good or strategic move to yield H/K is definitely debatable, and I can see that, generally you want to take out the stronger teams and leave out with they consider a weaker teams.

I've seen some of the worst strategy of teams using the power play (yield and/or U-Turn) and what they did imo is far from worse; it's rather logical if not the wisest. Most of the 'slowing the stronger team's strategy are when they knew that the power play was the last power play to use (Like Chip/Kim yielding Colin and Christie in S5, Twinnies strategy in s21, or Leo & Jamal u-turning the cowboys in s24), this season wasn't the case. There still a U-Turn in play on the next leg, so they would rather to use it for the team that had the least chance to survive and surely knew that that team were in last, so they would be eliminated without having a chance to retaliate by u-turning them on the next leg. Yielding NFL team wouldnt a wise choice either because they were still in the part of the alliances, and not only it would break the promise of the alliance, they would also have a motive to target W/J for retaliation.  they also have bigger chance to survive even had they yielded them, and in some instances, they surpassed them at some instances of the race. Like I said it's not the best move or the most strategical play, but it's rather logical given the circumstances
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
December 02, 2020, 12:49:23 PM
AMAZING RACE 32 EPISODES 8 & 9 RECAP | Will & James

Double the Detours ↔️, double the Roadblocks 🛑, double the distance 🗺️! Find out what we have to say about our time in India 🇮🇳 & why we used the Yield ⚠️ as we break down the MEGALEG episodes of The Amazing Race.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E3YveWBuddw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E3YveWBuddw</a>
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
December 08, 2020, 02:01:51 PM
AMAZING RACE 32 EPISODE 10 RECAP | Will & James

With a Double U-Turn plan in place 🔃, we teamed up with Travelocity's Roaming Gnome to garden for a local village 🌱 and join Will for some arts & crafts 🎨 as we got down to the nitty gritty in Cambodia 🇰🇭☀️! Find out what we have to say about Episode 🔟 of The Amazing Race 32!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vyf9xcw3AIs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vyf9xcw3AIs</a>
Re: TAR32: Will Jardell & James Wallington (Dating)
Today at 09:17:15 PM
AMAZING RACE 32 EPISODE 11 RECAP | Will & James

From racing in high heels 👠 to dancing with lions 🐲 and feeding horses 🐴 to testing our memory at a rock concert 🎸, find out what we have to say about our "City Sprint" through Manila! This is our recap for Episode 11 of The Amazing Race 32.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vqrhbz4IvVk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vqrhbz4IvVk</a>
