WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22



Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0

Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2

Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, not used, Janelle evicted 9-2

Week 4: Enzo, HOH, Kaysar & Kevin nominated, Kevin wins veto, used on self, Christmas up, Kaysar evicted 10-0

Week 5: Christmas, HOH, Bayleigh & DaVonne nominated, Christmas wins veto, not used, Bayleigh evicted 9-0

Week 6: , HOH TBD (ongoing endurance comp, check back later to see who is HOH)