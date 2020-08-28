« previous next »
BB 22 Weekly STATS by Will
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, not used, Janelle evicted 9-2
Week 4: Enzo, HOH, Kaysar & Kevin nominated, Kevin wins veto, used on self, Christmas up, Kaysar evicted 10-0
Week 5: Christmas, HOH, Bayleigh & DaVonne nominated, Christmas wins veto, not used, Bayleigh evicted 9-0
Week 6: Daniele, HOH, David & Kevin nominated, to be continued
