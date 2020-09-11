« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion  (Read 2558 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1319
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #50 on: September 11, 2020, 10:29:05 PM »
When is the next episode? Sunday? Monday?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #51 on: September 11, 2020, 10:50:21 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on September 11, 2020, 10:29:05 PM
When is the next episode? Sunday? Monday?

Monday.
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #52 on: September 13, 2020, 12:46:30 PM »
Oh, a slight addition: leg 2 will air on Monday & Tuesday, as usual after the news from what I know so far from the latest ad.
Show content
Now I'm curious will this leg take 2-3 eps~
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #53 on: September 14, 2020, 12:46:58 PM »
Don't forget the first part of the second leg is today, guys!
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #54 on: September 14, 2020, 02:21:32 PM »
I'm putting this in the mark so it won't ruin those of you guys who haven't watched yet. Well, my inferences are getting wild once again so-...-since it might contain spoilers so I spoiler-tagged it.

Show content
This leg's summary to what I can tell:
- Teams go to that one center in Bohol (I forgot the name) to climb that one "coconut tree" and they have to get like 6 coconuts. Each member, kind of, will get 3 minutes to pick the coconuts. When the three minutes is over, they have to switch members to get the rest even if they haven't finished yet. When they complete this, they'll get the next clue.
- But before that: VOTING U-TURN!!! That means we're going to see a Detour. Oh well. (get ready for this random wild inferences)
- DETOUR: In the first option, they have to carry something to the other side of the road (like kind of outbounds with one rope) and once they got to the other side, they'll get the next clue. On the other option, they have to walk together on that big sandal (here in Indonesia we say "bakiak") with one of the members blindfolded, they have to pick that one stone and bring it to exchange it with the next clue. I don't remember the names of both options, but that's how both works.

Some fun facts, which some of them brought my wild inference back:
- Potential alliance in Shay & Shani with Ash & Alis and Asaf & Netanel with Shiri & Noga? Or is this my limited understanding that leads to wild inferences?? Then when I see the vote on the former -- BLINDSIDE ALERT!!
- Vova & Alla so far got 3 votes, and the rest got one (Netanel & Asaf, Ben & Ori, wait I forgot the other one people voted)
- This first part hasn't finished yet, but to be continued tomorrow. Same timeframe, after the news.

That's all the summary and the wild inferences I understood during this time's airings, see you tomorrow for this coverage!
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #55 on: September 14, 2020, 04:04:07 PM »
Ah, forgot part 1 was today!

Show content
They've still got it out for Vova & Alla, eh? This is a team who survived multiple Yields and U-Turns in their first season.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1319
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #56 on: September 14, 2020, 07:52:40 PM »
Show content
Bohol! Nice! I remember this little island from a remarkably unremarkable leg on TAR Philippines 2, so I'm excited to see more of it.

Did anybody catch whether or not each team member has to grab at least one coconut? I don't believe Ron said anything about it, but Yael and Alla's sulking seems to indicate they need to get at least one.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 01:05:55 PM »
Part 2 tonight don't forget! I wonder how hot this leg is going to be...
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:39:14 PM »
Oh, here we go again.

Show content
This is basically what this episode contains:
- DETOUR! Yep the continuation of the Detour. [Now idk why I feel both options tested the teams' "togetherness" looking at the ways teams complete both tasks]
- U-Turn reveal >> do things start getting hotter?
- Oh welp. The continuation of this leg will be tomorrow (for those who watch, notice "also tomorrow" (גם מחר) on the top of the TV). All right then.

Some fun facts for this time, and perhaps I shall say the reasons why things are getting hotter:
- I'm trying to comprehend why people targeting Vova & Alla again as if... oh welp. They're U-Turned with four votes... "Welcome back to the fourth season" (yas Vova this realness)
- "Making alliances, are we on Survivor?" (omg if we got quotes for an ep title this deserved it). This is what I got from Alis while talking Shay & Shani voting them for the U-Turn, but wait aren't alliances are what I occasionally see in the US version, and what I wildly infer from several U-Turn/Yield voting in the past HMLMs? Hmm. Guess I'll be thinking hard or verify this further (yep I need verification, this limited understanding sometimes haunted me).
- Yass @ Yael & Yosiel caught up so fast from that Route Info to Detour~ I'm so glad :D I'm not gonna lie
- The task with the ice cube gave me a flashback to idk what previous version and season was it (a past HMLM or a US version I forgot, between those). Oh, well then, if that leads to looking for that one single mark... that sounds tricky but we still need to pay attention to details nevertheless.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:42:34 PM by tatasport »
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:50:18 PM »
Quote from: tatasport on Yesterday at 02:39:14 PM
Oh, here we go again.

Show content
- I'm trying to comprehend why people targeting Vova & Alla again as if... oh welp. They're U-Turned with four votes... "Welcome back to the fourth season" (yas Vova this realness)
- "Making alliances, are we on Survivor?" (omg if we got quotes for an ep title this deserved it).

Show content
The episode was titled "Vova & Alla Against Everyone". That's funny and depressing at the same time. Wondering why they have to be the eternal targets for a second season when there are also winners.

The music choices when Vova saved Alla.  :funny:
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1319
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:15:18 AM »
They must be targeted NOW because they keep overcoming them, which shows their strength. But idk, I also feel like that would show how useless it is to punish them because they WILL overcome it.

Taterz.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:00:46 PM »
The third part of the second leg today, guys! It seems like things are getting hotter over there race-wise, hmm can't wait to see how it goes...
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:40:32 PM »
Show content
So this is what happens this part:
- Route Info in that Santisima Trinidad Ice Plant: they have to "break the ice" using the smallest to the largest utility out there (from fork, nails, to hammer??) to find that spoon something (I don't get what exactly it was) before exchanging it with the next clue. To my knowledge, this requires paying attention to details too because if we break the ice everywhere without seeing where the spoon really is, we wouldn't get it.
- Route Info (wait I didn't really catch where?): Wait this task personally reminds me to this tradition in one part of Indonesia (welp this similarity to my homeland I- wow) >> MOVING THE (SMALL) HOUSE!!! Not literally a house, though, it looked like a shack. They have to convince locals to follow them to "move the house" and place that garment (or flag?? idk) somewhere along with checking more things on that shack. If yes, they'll be given the next clue.

OMG NEXT MONDAY THE FOURTH PART OF THIS LEG?? WHOA. Things spiced up over here.
And I saw there are teams that had difficulties finding masses? (They had to find 12 people as far as I remember, and for that night I admit it wasn't that easy).


But before closing my message, I have a question: shall I write tasks like this on spoiler mark, or leave it as it is and shall there be any spoilers, I'll spoiler tag them? What do you guys think?
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 