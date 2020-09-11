Show content

This leg's summary to what I can tell:

- Teams go to that one center in Bohol (I forgot the name) to climb that one "coconut tree" and they have to get like 6 coconuts. Each member, kind of, will get 3 minutes to pick the coconuts. When the three minutes is over, they have to switch members to get the rest even if they haven't finished yet. When they complete this, they'll get the next clue.

- But before that: VOTING U-TURN!!! That means we're going to see a Detour. Oh well. (get ready for this random wild inferences)

- DETOUR: In the first option, they have to carry something to the other side of the road (like kind of outbounds with one rope) and once they got to the other side, they'll get the next clue. On the other option, they have to walk together on that big sandal (here in Indonesia we say "bakiak") with one of the members blindfolded, they have to pick that one stone and bring it to exchange it with the next clue. I don't remember the names of both options, but that's how both works.



Some fun facts, which some of them brought my wild inference back:

- Potential alliance in Shay & Shani with Ash & Alis and Asaf & Netanel with Shiri & Noga? Or is this my limited understanding that leads to wild inferences?? Then when I see the vote on the former -- BLINDSIDE ALERT!!

- Vova & Alla so far got 3 votes, and the rest got one (Netanel & Asaf, Ben & Ori, wait I forgot the other one people voted)

- This first part hasn't finished yet, but to be continued tomorrow. Same timeframe, after the news.



That's all the summary and the wild inferences I understood during this time's airings, see you tomorrow for this coverage!

