The tasks from what I can understand (excuse this flashback this is how I'm trying to understand things):

- A bit flashback to HMLM 5 with the tiramisu, no not tiramisu like in that Italian leg now. This time, one member of the team has to go up there while the other has to pull?! The goal is for the one up there to unscramble those letters given to the one below. In one of the local languages' alphabet but I forgot what it was.

- Then, the teams have to go to the Pasai Market (I forgot the name?) and have to gather those type of fishes (local fishes?) listed in their clues, and give them to the chef in exchange for the next clue.



Some facts I've noticed from this leg:

- Excluding the continental version like Asia and Latin America, HMLM 8 is the second season to me that started NOT from their original country. Australia 4, as far as I remember, started in South Koreaso this is the second.

- As you guys said above, in the middle of the first task Gili & Tali stopped by and bought ice cream 🤣

- Anne has phobia of cockroaches? I can feel her~



Idk why the Double Battle in the next leg's ads reminded me to Wipeout than a Survivor immunity challenge?