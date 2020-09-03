« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

georgiapeach

HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 03, 2020, 10:02:10 PM
Starts Sept 7!
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 03, 2020, 10:15:56 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on September 03, 2020, 10:02:10 PM
Starts Sept 7!

September 6.

On Wednesday, Reshet announced that the premiere would be on Monday only to say a day later that it would be on Sunday.
georgiapeach

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 03, 2020, 11:24:43 PM
Thanks!
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 12:45:03 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on September 03, 2020, 10:15:56 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on September 03, 2020, 10:02:10 PM
Starts Sept 7!

September 6.

On Wednesday, Reshet announced that the premiere would be on Monday only to say a day later that it would be on Sunday.

I thought Sunday was kind of "Racers Revealed" thing? Oh welp guess I misunderstood something.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 07:31:56 AM
The season is premiering today in 6 hours at 21:30.
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 10:53:56 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 07:31:56 AM
The season is premiering today in 6 hours at 21:30.

OMG YEP! I just saw the ad and right, it premieres tonight~ why so sudden Reshet I-
But otherwise, I can't wait on how this season look like! Hopefully I can live update with question tag since I know how to stream several Israeli TVs like Reshet from abroad (and hope the trick still works)~
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 01:45:35 PM
Guys, one thing for sure:
Show content
I'm not sure if I shall put this on the tag, but HMLM 8 ep 2 will also air tomorrow. Oh welp.
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:02:01 PM
Peach, there's a typo in your title which comes off as confusing at first glance, lol

You called HaMerotz 8 "TAR Israel 7"
fossil-racer

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:25:59 PM
Gilli and Talli took an ice cream break during the first challenge :funny: :groan:
Logged

Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:35:27 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:25:59 PM
Gilli and Talli took an ice cream break during the first challenge :funny: :groan:

Might as well if some teams are taking too long.  :funny:
fossil-racer

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:53:59 PM
I think the episode ended. No pitstop yet. It's nice to get some Amazing Race even though I had no clue what teams were saying :funny:
Logged

tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:54:07 PM
Show content
Guys, did you realize that the eps are way shorter this time? Now I afraid the number of episodes will double because of this. Their current Survivor version, which I thought was 'too much' of an ep with 61 atm, I also thought the same to it.

But I can't wait to the continuation of this great start! Do you guys need help on the tasks from what I can understand?
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:56:04 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:53:59 PM
I think the episode ended. No pitstop yet. It's nice to get some Amazing Race even though I had no clue what teams were saying :funny:

If you haven't used to HMLM yet, they usually tend to have more than one eps for a leg. Maybe to showcase even more details, which differs from the rest of the versions we knew.
Show content
But my feelings said it might be longer this time because of the duration but idk. My understanding is limited as well but I'm watching because of still learning Hebrew so~
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:59:39 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:25:59 PM
Gilli and Talli took an ice cream break during the first challenge :funny: :groan:

Chillest team 2020  :funny:
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 03:06:09 PM
Show content
The tasks from what I can understand (excuse this flashback this is how I'm trying to understand things):
- A bit flashback to HMLM 5 with the tiramisu, no not tiramisu like in that Italian leg now. This time, one member of the team has to go up there while the other has to pull?! The goal is for the one up there to unscramble those letters given to the one below. In one of the local languages' alphabet but I forgot what it was.
- Then, the teams have to go to the Pasai Market (I forgot the name?) and have to gather those type of fishes (local fishes?) listed in their clues, and give them to the chef in exchange for the next clue.

Some facts I've noticed from this leg:
- Excluding the continental version like Asia and Latin America, HMLM 8 is the second season to me that started NOT from their original country. Australia 4, as far as I remember, started in South Koreaso this is the second.
- As you guys said above, in the middle of the first task Gili & Tali stopped by and bought ice cream 🤣
- Anne has phobia of cockroaches? I can feel her~

Idk why the Double Battle in the next leg's ads reminded me to Wipeout than a Survivor immunity challenge?
fossil-racer

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 03:40:54 PM
Quote from: tatasport on Today at 02:56:04 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:53:59 PM
I think the episode ended. No pitstop yet. It's nice to get some Amazing Race even though I had no clue what teams were saying :funny:

If you haven't used to HMLM yet, they usually tend to have more than one eps for a leg. Maybe to showcase even more details, which differs from the rest of the versions we knew.
Show content
But my feelings said it might be longer this time because of the duration but idk. My understanding is limited as well but I'm watching because of still learning Hebrew so~

Israel has a ton of episodes. No wonder I can't finish a season LOL

I lose interest fast if I not used to a different format. We'll see about this season.
