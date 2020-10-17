Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Looks like an entry way to ?? A boat launch perhaps?? (spec)
Another Article - I can't access it
Managed to get in the paywall.They were departing from the Bush Inn. "Its understood the New Norfolk leg of the Amazing Race journey will have a ghostly element."
FILMING of a popular reality TV show in New Norfolk has been praised for putting the country town under the national spotlight.Film crews for Channel 10s The Amazing Race Australia were reportedly spotted parading New Norfolk streets on Wednesday night, videoing teams undertaking aspects of the reality adventure show.Video captured by Hobart resident Ben Wells shows teams departing the Bush Inn on Montagu St.Derwent Valley Mayor Ben Shaw said several national productions had been linked with the municipality in recent years creating welcome tourism exposure.Its fantastic for the Derwent Valley to be put on the national stage and it once again highlights the beautiful area to the rest of country, Cr Shaw said.Weve had lots of filming of TV with shows recently including Rosehaven, The Kettering Incident and The Gloaming as well.For a reality TV show to be out here on this occasion is really exciting. Its understood the New Norfolk leg of the Amazing Race journey will have a ghostly element.Channel 10 was contacted for comment.
