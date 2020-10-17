« previous next »
Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 17, 2020, 08:30:25 PM
FB
we kept running into them on our rainforest walk!!!!

Not sure but they could have gone to Daintree Rainforest. Or maybe there was a rainforest on Green Island??
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 18, 2020, 06:42:02 PM
My sister just saw Beau Ryan and teams at Darwin Airport..

She is on a flight back to Adelaide and will let me know if they join her
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 19, 2020, 05:32:31 PM
DARWIN!


SAW M/F team  with yellowclue envelope

<<Was about 730am. They were just asking for directions but couldn’t really tell exactly what they were heading for. Nearly dead Centre of the city so only this I could think of would be Crocosaurus Cove to swim with a crocodile. But they were going the long way if that’s what they were doing>>
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 19, 2020, 06:46:54 PM
<<Was about 730am. They were just asking for directions but couldn’t really tell exactly what they were heading for. Nearly dead Centre of the city so only this I could think of would be Crocosaurus Cove to swim with a crocodile. But they were going the long way if that’s what they were doing>>

Team 12  was the team seen.


"Down Cavenagh st to the left. That’s the way they seemed to be crossing"

Info and Map courtesy of the spotter!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 20, 2020, 09:54:12 PM
My father is currently at Darwin Airport and they are filming there right now! What crazy luck! :cheer:

Confirmed they are definitely travelling to Alice Springs on QF865 12:25-14:25. He says there is a huge crew of them with producers and camera crew!

Dad has been talking to some teams and is getting insight right now.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 20, 2020, 10:19:46 PM
Team Cowboys and Sky Blue!!!!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 20, 2020, 10:23:42 PM
Dad says around 60 people at Qantas group check in- including camera crews, producers, minders etc.

A few "young and dumb" teams.

One team includes a girl with one arm.

He spoke to yellow F/F team.

Allegedly they are going to Tasmania also, but trying to get more info on this from him.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 20, 2020, 11:06:53 PM
They can't be flying to Tasmania until the 26th of October. The border is closed to the Northern Territory until then and if they're flying to Hobart now, they'll have to quarantine for seven days

Maybe they are going to Alice Springs and then doing a couple of legs in South Australia, before flying to Tasmania early next week?
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 21, 2020, 04:51:04 AM
Dad just got home from Darwin and I have been quizzing him about what he saw. :conf:
  • At first, he wasn't sure it was the Amazing Race but they were doing lots of filming in check in queue and interviewing them. All the teams have Amazing Race coloured ribbons and stickers on their bags. It was very chaotic and he was in the check-in queue for 40 minutes. At the check-in, the Qantas worker said "it was crazy" and that there were 60 people boarding the flight from their group. 
  • Angry producer was telling teams off for talking amongst themselves without being filmed. As soon as the producer went away, they resumed. Apparently, some of them had cuts and bruises and were discussing this/showing them to each other.
  • He spoke to Yellow F/F team (Team 1) - they told him "we have all signed non-disclosure agreements so we can't say but it is what you think it is" - they said they only had $6 left to buy a coffee - originally he thought they were women's rugby players because they looked very "fit and athletic".
  • He also spoke to M/F team (Team 11) - she had half her arm missing - they also said the above ^
  • Overheard a producer talking about going to Hobart - he then asked them if they were going there as well because he will also be in Tasmania next week for a work trip - they laughed, but didn't say anything in response.
  • Definitely travelling to Alice Springs on QF865 and saw them boarding this flight.
  • No sighting of Beau Ryan.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 26, 2020, 01:30:15 AM
My friend's brother lives in South Australia. He saw them in Port Lincoln doing something called "Tuna Toss" (an annual festival down there).
He said one team was very dramatic! This was today!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 26, 2020, 11:37:35 AM
Photo via tar fan

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 26, 2020, 11:38:45 AM
Looks like an entry way to ?? A boat launch perhaps??  (spec)
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
October 26, 2020, 12:00:54 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 26, 2020, 11:38:45 AM
Looks like an entry way to ?? A boat launch perhaps??  (spec)

Location: Outside Del Giorno's Cafe It's a ramp down to the beach.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
November 02, 2020, 02:52:08 AM
There was a pitstop in Adelaide on the 24th. Should have been at the Trinity Church
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
November 03, 2020, 12:58:55 AM
Not exactly sightings but a new promo dropped with actual footage of the season:
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1323516944033591297

I believe the M/M talking in a confessional isn't Team 2, hence we officially have 13 teams?
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
November 03, 2020, 01:42:02 AM
Plot Twist:

We may still be racing/filming. Film crews were spotted in Tasmania yesterday. More to come hopefully!

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
November 03, 2020, 07:22:32 AM
A comment on the FB teaser said teams flew from Adelaide to Brisbane around noon on 10/29.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:12:31 AM »
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:20:08 AM »
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:46:08 AM »
Managed to get in the paywall.

They were departing from the Bush Inn. "Its understood the New Norfolk leg of the Amazing Race journey will have a ghostly element."
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:52:25 AM »
Beau is now in Broome. This race is INSANE! The k's they have travelled!


Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:48:30 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 01:20:08 AM
https://www.themercury.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=TMWEB_WRE170_a_GGL&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.themercury.com.au%2Fnews%2Ftasmania%2Fa-reality-tv-show-being-filmed-in-new-norfolk-has-been-welcomed-for-giving-the-town-national-attention%2Fnews-story%2Fc441f7f9ff6406990290161026019cec&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&nk=781b8dc19f79d0f64caab1a4b39643ff-1604560744

Another Article - I can't access it

Members only: I see this though:
AMAZING RACE CREWS CREATE BUZZ IN TASSIE TOWN
Filming of a popular reality TV show in Tasmania has put a small country town in the national spotlight, with the mayor stoked to see cameras in his neck of the woods. WATCH THE VIDEO &gt;&gt;
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:49:38 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 01:46:08 AM
Managed to get in the paywall.

They were departing from the Bush Inn. "Its understood the New Norfolk leg of the Amazing Race journey will have a ghostly element."

Whichone please?
