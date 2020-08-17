« previous next »
Dream Teams
« on: August 17, 2020, 03:07:09 PM »
I've been watching the earliest seasons--again!  But there are still a bunch I have not seen. So this suggestion may have already been taken up.

While there are many teams I have cringed to see, and many I have found delightful to watch, I would really like to see a Race of Favorites: made up of the Racers who have been the kindest, the most courteous, the most likeable. Some might think that without the crazy fireworks of dysfunctional partners, people would not watch. But in this season of social and political chaos, I would so welcome watching people play without
 all the drama.
Re: Dream Teams
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:54:16 AM »
Quote from: CLRover on August 17, 2020, 03:07:09 PM
This idea is great, but it can backfire just as easily. I don't know if you've seen 24, but there was a combination team between two of the most likable and courteous teams in the HD transition era, and they turned out to be the most dysfunctional and argumentative team that season. And again, some of the chaotic teams from their original season matured to become some of the most subdued and laidback people as we've seen in the most recent season.
