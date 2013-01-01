« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dream Teams  (Read 43 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline CLRover

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Dream Teams
« on: Today at 03:07:09 PM »
I've been watching the earliest seasons--again!  But there are still a bunch I have not seen. So this suggestion may have already been taken up.

While there are many teams I have cringed to see, and many I have found delightful to watch, I would really like to see a Race of Favorites: made up of the Racers who have been the kindest, the most courteous, the most likeable. Some might think that without the crazy fireworks of dysfunctional partners, people would not watch. But in this season of social and political chaos, I would so welcome watching people play without
 all the drama.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:39:44 PM by CLRover »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 