BB 22 SHOWS: Discuss them here!!

georgiapeach

BB 22 SHOWS: Discuss them here!!
August 05, 2020, 08:04:07 PM
Starting LIVE now on CBS!


Feel free to talk all you want...just keep it friendly!
Glamazon Racer

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 05, 2020, 09:35:02 PM
Great to have the show back! Cody killed it on the HoH, let's see if he holds on!
Glamazon Racer

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 05, 2020, 09:40:57 PM
King Cody - first HoH! :conf: Great to have him back! :2hearts:
Leafsfan

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 05, 2020, 10:22:25 PM
I think the casting department did a good job. There is a great mix of new and old, and giving chances to those who left too soon in their original season.
georgiapeach

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 05, 2020, 10:49:33 PM
I haven't watched in awhile so some of these are new to me.

So...did anyone else think it was kind of lame tonight?

The pinball task was slow as molasses to watch (at least for me), the unlucky room was locked... just wasn't very pulled together.

Hope it improves!
theschnauzers

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 05, 2020, 10:56:37 PM
Im quite pleased to see Cody back (he was my first hope for a return), and I also like seeing Memphis and Tyler back. Ian is smart, but playing the same way this time will be far more difficult. Bringing Janelle back for a fourth season, though, is too much.

Well, they did choose to not announce this cast beforehand due to the need to quarantine and test, and doing all of this live, without editing would make things seem slower. Production certainly forget these players would want to at least greet each other when they went finished that one comp in their original groups went into the house, so that was poor time management that could have been planned for and wasnt. The have not room clearly wasnt unlocked On time also shows disorganization perhaps due to COVID-19 procedures.
Pi/

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 05, 2020, 11:13:53 PM
Just finished watching the premiere. None of the production miscues really dragged it down IMO, it was the first-ever live move in and there were bound to be hiccups. The house, especially the front, looks gorgeous! This cast is very promising. So many people have aged so well!

I think Ian spoke the truth when he said that luck would be the factor to get back to the finale. It will be interesting to see how strategies change from first go-rounds to second (or third or fourth) tries.

I'm sure this will change, and it's hard to pick with so many favorites, but right now I'm rooting for: Memphis, Nicole A., Ian, Kevin
Glamazon Racer

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 06, 2020, 10:13:24 AM
I definitely think most of the returnees are decent choices, though I'm not familiar with some of the older ones.

I didn't mind the production hiccups - I just felt it made the show feel more genuine especially in times like these.

The pinball task was absolutely horrendous though! :groan: I completely agree with Peach about that. Not a bad challenge if it wasn't live and it had been edited to look dramatic, but for a live challenge it was like watching paint dry. The idea of a live move-in and a live first competition was cool (and arguably necessary in the current climate) but compared to other premieres, I didn't think it was good because we simply got no game play yet.
georgiapeach

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 06, 2020, 10:40:31 AM
I would have preferred seeing MORE not LESS interaction between the players as they met/re-met.

Many if these players would have seen each other or been friends or at least known each other already from previous reality events. WOuld have been fun to see more clueshnts of who might bond this time.

Just a reminder fUS and Canada that the live feeds are now through CBS ALL ACCESS. With a month free trial and then $5.99/month you can essentially watch for about $12. Might be worth it this time!
Musicon

Re: BB 22 SHOWS
August 22, 2020, 09:18:58 AM
It feels like those who've already come back multiple times must be producer's favourites, as there were so many past HGs to choose from.  The game itself hasn't really lit up yet, it feels like there's a large alliance controlling it and they will probably just pick off the outsiders/floaters.
ZBC Company

Re: BB 22 SHOWS: Discuss them here!!
September 12, 2020, 02:23:50 PM
What say truth
Musicon

Re: BB 22 SHOWS: Discuss them here!!
Today at 04:07:33 AM
Enzo is just enabling Cody to get to the end, the same with Nicole.  Enzo is even more annoying as we see him continually passing information to Cody, while always promising some big move and never actually doing it.  Nicole winning HoH was not the best result, I'm hoping Christmas wins the next one.
