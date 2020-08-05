Im quite pleased to see Cody back (he was my first hope for a return), and I also like seeing Memphis and Tyler back. Ian is smart, but playing the same way this time will be far more difficult. Bringing Janelle back for a fourth season, though, is too much.



Well, they did choose to not announce this cast beforehand due to the need to quarantine and test, and doing all of this live, without editing would make things seem slower. Production certainly forget these players would want to at least greet each other when they went finished that one comp in their original groups went into the house, so that was poor time management that could have been planned for and wasnt. The have not room clearly wasnt unlocked On time also shows disorganization perhaps due to COVID-19 procedures.