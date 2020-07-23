« previous next »
BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« on: July 23, 2020, 10:26:39 AM »
This is the place to talk about the LIVE doings inside the house...you just know that DRAMA is Coming!


Please feel free to jump in and update ANYTIME if you would like!!Screencaps welcome and if you update regularly...we'll make you an official BB UPDATER!!Updates welcome once the Feeds go LIVE!




Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #1 on: August 05, 2020, 10:00:32 PM »
Have FUN! :waves:
« Reply #2 on: August 05, 2020, 10:03:13 PM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #3 on: August 06, 2020, 12:33:17 AM »
The live stream will start overnight tonight at 2:30 am Et (11:30 pm PT) on CBS All Access, per the latest information I saw.
I havent seen anything about a BB After Dark this season, whether on Pop TV, CBS All Access or elsewhere
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #4 on: August 06, 2020, 10:42:22 AM »
There is a one month CBS ALL ACCESS free trial and then at $5.99/month that 's a pretty sweet deal....
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #5 on: August 06, 2020, 10:34:36 PM »
Janelle & Kaysar won safety & can't be nominated this week.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #6 on: August 08, 2020, 11:51:25 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on August 06, 2020, 10:42:22 AM
There is a one month CBS ALL ACCESS free trial and then at $5.99/month that 's a pretty sweet deal....

#CBSAllAccess: https://bit.ly/BB22LiveFeedFB
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #7 on: August 08, 2020, 07:21:45 PM »
VETO COMPETITION TODAY

Playing in the veto are...

HOH....................Cody

Nominees...........Keesha & Kevin

Chosen...............Enzo, Ian & Tyler

Host....................Da'Vonne
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #8 on: August 09, 2020, 12:02:04 AM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #9 on: August 10, 2020, 03:52:12 PM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #10 on: August 13, 2020, 07:54:19 PM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #11 on: August 14, 2020, 06:04:32 PM »
Christmas won safety and chose Ian as her plus one. They cannot be nominated this week!
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #12 on: August 14, 2020, 08:55:43 PM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #13 on: August 15, 2020, 03:57:40 PM »
VETO COMPETITION TODAY

Playing in the veto are...


HOH....................Memphis

Nominees...........David & Nicole A.

Chosen...............Ian, Nicole F. & Tyler

Host....................Enzo
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #14 on: August 16, 2020, 06:18:40 AM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #15 on: August 17, 2020, 03:05:39 PM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #16 on: August 20, 2020, 07:56:25 PM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:02:29 PM »
Enzo won safety and chose Christmas as his plus one. They cannot be nominated this week!

Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:12:11 PM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:59:02 AM »
VETO COMPETITION TODAY

Playing in the veto are...

HOH..........................Tyler

Nominees.................Janelle & Kaysar

Chosen....................Bayleigh, Cody & Memphis

Host.........................Christmas
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:35:18 PM »
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:53:23 PM »
Cody won.

Quote from: RealityFreakWill on Today at 05:35:18 PM
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, to be continued
