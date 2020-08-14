I think the other problem is that Janelle has such a big reputation and so many of the more recent players literally achieved NOTHING on their original seasons. Yes, you have the likes of Tyler and Dani who are great strategists, but they are few and far between.



David was a first boot, Da'vonne has flopped in 2 different seasons, Bayleigh was an early boot, Nicole A and Christmas made Final 3 but didn't really do anything strategically, and the list goes on... Yes we've got 2 former winners but let's be honest, Nicole F is no Einstein.



I think Janelle wouldn't be perceived as such a huge threat if there were more big names in the house - say, a Dan, Derrick or Vanessa.