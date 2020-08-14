« previous next »
Author Topic: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion  (Read 492 times)

BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« on: August 14, 2020, 01:56:35 PM »
Has safety suite happened?
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #1 on: August 14, 2020, 02:01:37 PM »
Quote from: Cyzoran on August 14, 2020, 01:56:35 PM
Has safety suite happened?
It's currently underway.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #2 on: August 14, 2020, 06:07:28 PM »
Oh hell yea. Ian safe. Good week.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #3 on: August 14, 2020, 06:08:04 PM »
Well, David has already outlasted his first season, lol
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #4 on: August 17, 2020, 07:50:28 AM »
Are they doing veto ceremony a day late this year? I swear in previous seasons it was always during the weekend.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #5 on: August 17, 2020, 07:54:38 AM »
Quote from: Cyzoran on August 17, 2020, 07:50:28 AM
Are they doing veto ceremony a day late this year? I swear in previous seasons it was always during the weekend.

Veto ceremonies have always taken place on Monday afternoon so it'll be sometime today.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #6 on: August 17, 2020, 12:05:08 PM »
I swear they did it during the weekend last season. But who knows Im probably wrong.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #7 on: August 21, 2020, 09:20:55 PM »
This season has really gone to sh/ts  :groan:
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #8 on: August 21, 2020, 09:32:23 PM »
I dont even hate Tyler. Im just sad the same alliance and the same character (straight white man) has had all the hohs
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #9 on: August 21, 2020, 10:00:11 PM »
Completely agree! I actually love Cody and Tyler but I'm not here for that alliance. :groan:
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #10 on: August 22, 2020, 08:34:37 AM »
Quote from: Glamazon Racer on August 21, 2020, 10:00:11 PM
Completely agree! I actually love Cody and Tyler but I'm not here for that alliance. :groan:
Rooting for Tyler & Enzo now that old school's fate is inevitable, hope Day steps it up

The only good thing I can say about this season is that it put me in the mood to find more BB; just watched BBCan 3 and 5 :)
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #11 on: August 22, 2020, 08:51:39 AM »
This also happened with Survivor as well, when they make an "All-Stars" with combining the old schools and new schools contestants, the old schools are the one being targeted first. Why is that? :groan: :duno:
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #12 on: August 22, 2020, 09:53:04 AM »
Quote from: Kamineko on August 22, 2020, 08:51:39 AM
This also happened with Survivor as well, when they make an "All-Stars" with combining the old schools and new schools contestants, the old schools are the one being targeted first. Why is that? :groan: :duno:

I think cause the new schoolers know each other because on social media and recent events. While its been years since old schoolers thought about the game.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #13 on: August 22, 2020, 10:28:01 AM »
The majority alliance has held power for the first 3 weeks, and it could very well be another week for them next week if the HoH is endurance - Christmas and Daniele would probably be the favorites in that type of competition. I really hope this doesn't turn into the old-school players getting Pagonged.

Rooting for: Ian, Kaysar, Da'Vonne, Enzo
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #14 on: August 22, 2020, 10:57:30 AM »
This week's going to be a pain to watch, with all the Janellousy happening. :groan:

Also, I read somewhere that the drama from TAR 31 was mentioned as well by Nicole and Janelle, can someone confirm that?
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #15 on: August 22, 2020, 10:59:03 AM »
Quote from: Kamineko on August 22, 2020, 10:57:30 AM
This week's going to be a pain to watch, with all the Janellousy happening. :groan:

Also, I read somewhere that the drama from TAR 31 was mentioned as well by Nicole and Janelle, can someone confirm that?

DryedMangoez has repeatedly tweeted about it this week :P

https://twitter.com/dryedmangoez
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #16 on: August 22, 2020, 11:16:32 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on August 22, 2020, 10:59:03 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on August 22, 2020, 10:57:30 AM
This week's going to be a pain to watch, with all the Janellousy happening. :groan:

Also, I read somewhere that the drama from TAR 31 was mentioned as well by Nicole and Janelle, can someone confirm that?

DryedMangoez has repeatedly tweeted about it this week :P

https://twitter.com/dryedmangoez

Oh thanks! I've just watched this tweet.

I find it really interesting that the drama happened in TAR 31 2 years ago was brought back to this season. It's like a moment that they'll never forget. Also, the fact that the U-Turn drama happened in the Switzerland leg, after Janelle & Brittany were eliminated, is interesting since the actual drama were between Nicole and Rachel, but since Janelle and Rachel are friends irl, somehow that conflict still continues until now cmiiw.

I wonder what would happen if Rachel is actually joining this season as well. :funny:

To mods: maybe we can make a "Live Feeds Discussions" thread to discuss the feed and move my post there? :)
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #17 on: August 22, 2020, 12:22:43 PM »
Quote from: Kamineko on August 22, 2020, 11:16:32 AM
Quote from: Maanca on August 22, 2020, 10:59:03 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on August 22, 2020, 10:57:30 AM
This week's going to be a pain to watch, with all the Janellousy happening. :groan:

Also, I read somewhere that the drama from TAR 31 was mentioned as well by Nicole and Janelle, can someone confirm that?

DryedMangoez has repeatedly tweeted about it this week :P

https://twitter.com/dryedmangoez

Oh thanks! I've just watched this tweet.

I find it really interesting that the drama happened in TAR 31 2 years ago was brought back to this season. It's like a moment that they'll never forget. Also, the fact that the U-Turn drama happened in the Switzerland leg, after Janelle & Brittany were eliminated, is interesting since the actual drama were between Nicole and Rachel, but since Janelle and Rachel are friends irl, somehow that conflict still continues until now cmiiw.

I wonder what would happen if Rachel is actually joining this season as well. :funny:

To mods: maybe we can make a "Live Feeds Discussions" thread to discuss the feed and move my post there? :)

Janelle brought it up because that is the reasoning she is using to not trust Nicole in the game. Her backstabbing in TAR could easily be translated into Big Brother too.

I have also moved the discussion posts into this new thread.  :tup:
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #18 on: August 23, 2020, 10:12:07 PM »
I think the other problem is that Janelle has such a big reputation and so many of the more recent players literally achieved NOTHING on their original seasons. Yes, you have the likes of Tyler and Dani who are great strategists, but they are few and far between.

David was a first boot, Da'vonne has flopped in 2 different seasons, Bayleigh was an early boot, Nicole A and Christmas made Final 3 but didn't really do anything strategically, and the list goes on... Yes we've got 2 former winners but let's be honest, Nicole F is no Einstein.

I think Janelle wouldn't be perceived as such a huge threat if there were more big names in the house - say, a Dan, Derrick or Vanessa.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #19 on: August 24, 2020, 10:26:14 AM »
Does anyone know what was said by the yeller last night?
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #20 on: August 24, 2020, 10:45:03 AM »
Quote from: Cyzoran on August 24, 2020, 10:26:14 AM
Does anyone know what was said by the yeller last night?

F*** Nicole. Get her out.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
« Reply #21 on: August 26, 2020, 02:14:52 PM »
BIG BROTHER 22

SEASON FINALE

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2020

TWO HOURS, 9-11PM
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:49:35 PM »
Rumor is Enzo won hoh. Still unconfirmed since feeds are still down.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:15:14 AM »
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on Today at 08:44:56 AM
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, not used, Janelle evicted 9-2
Week 4: Enzo, HOH, to be continued

Why do I think that another girl is going home?
