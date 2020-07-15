Unless there is a really short gymnast on this season, I am suspecting that Sasha will get former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe as his partner. She is only 5'4" so falls into that "short" parameter needed for Sasha (he is 5'6").



Kaitlyn has left Nashville today for LA. Her boyfriend, Jason, will be heading to LA next week. She brought one dog with her and he will be bringing the other dog. They plan to stay in LA for the duration of the show. Will be interesting to see how things will work out for them as a couple since supposedly the pro and celeb will be in a "bubble" together. Married pros will be separated during their time on the show to keep the "bubble" small.



Not liking the change in hosts but it might be interesting to watch to see if TPTB can get their act together enough to keep everyone safe.



Having thought about the fact that the dancers will be in a "bubble" might mean not having extraneous dancers in their dances this year. That would defeat the purpose of the "bubble" if an extra dancer can dance with multiple couples in one week like they have done in the past. COVID just might get it back to the original DWTS that I loved... 2 people on the dance floor. No extra people, no lavish sets.