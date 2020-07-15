« previous next »
DANCING WITH THE STARS 29

RealityFreakWill

DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« on: July 15, 2020, 11:11:00 AM »
TOM BERGERON & ERIN ANDREWS OUT!

TYRA BANKS NAMED NEW SOLO HOST!
ZBC Company

Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #1 on: July 15, 2020, 12:48:10 PM »
she never finshed anything so gave her 30 to quit.
HavaDrPepper

Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #2 on: July 16, 2020, 09:49:57 AM »
This show has been on its last legs for a few seasons now.  I haven't enjoyed it like I did in the early years. I don't see anything helping it.  I've never watched anything with Tyra Banks and I'm not going to start now.
RealityFreakWill

Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 AM »
SEASON PREMIERE

Monday, September 14, 2020 @8PM
RealityFreakWill

Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:54:08 AM »
Pros were announced this morning on GMA and they are...

Brandon Armstrong
Alan Bersten
Sharna Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Britt Stewart
Emma Slater
HavaDrPepper

Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:42:13 PM »
Unless there is a really short gymnast on this season, I am suspecting that Sasha will get former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe as his partner.  She is only 5'4" so falls into that "short" parameter needed for Sasha (he is 5'6").

Kaitlyn has left Nashville today for LA.  Her boyfriend, Jason, will be heading to LA next week. She brought one dog with her and he will be bringing the other dog.  They plan to stay in LA for the duration of the show.  Will be interesting to see how things will work out for them as a couple since supposedly the pro and celeb will be in a "bubble" together. Married pros will be separated during their time on the show to keep the "bubble" small.

Not liking the change in hosts but it might be interesting to watch to see if TPTB can get their act together enough to keep everyone safe. 

Having thought about the fact that the dancers will be in a "bubble" might mean not having extraneous dancers in their dances this year. That would defeat the purpose of the "bubble" if an extra dancer can dance with multiple couples in one week like they have done in the past.  COVID just might get it back to the original DWTS that I loved... 2 people on the dance floor. No extra people, no lavish sets.
