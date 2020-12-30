« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9  (Read 16585 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #650 on: December 30, 2020, 08:34:16 PM »
And once again, the jury will decide who's eliminated tonight.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #651 on: December 30, 2020, 08:41:35 PM »
Last gala of Free Round 8:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 22

video

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #652 on: December 30, 2020, 08:42:13 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal: 8 + 6 + 8 + ? = 22

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano: 9 + 8 + 8 + ? = 25
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #653 on: December 30, 2020, 08:42:42 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Guantanamera (Compay Segundo)
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Suave (Luis Miguel)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #654 on: December 30, 2020, 08:43:25 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 30
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 25
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25
Agustín Sierra & Steffi Romero - Score: 22
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 22
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 21
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 16

These scores don't include the secret vote from Moria Casán, that will be revealed tonight on the elimination gala.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #655 on: December 30, 2020, 08:44:40 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Moria Casán secret votes were revealed:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 30 + 8 = 38
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 25 + 10 = 35
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26 + 6 = 32
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25 + 7 = 32
Agustín Sierra & Steffi Romero - Score: 22 + 10 = 32
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 22 + 7 = 29
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 21 + 4 = 25
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19 + 3 = 22
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 16 + 0 = 16


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 26 points.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #656 on: December 30, 2020, 09:28:55 PM »
Duel:


After the duel, the jury decided to save two couples:

1. Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca (Unanimous decision)
2. Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo (Split decision)

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch (ELIMINATED)

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #657 on: December 30, 2020, 09:32:28 PM »
Semifinals will happen on January 13th and 14th.

The finals on January 15th.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #658 on: December 31, 2020, 02:06:48 PM »
No show tonight. A previously recorded show will air tomorrow.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9
« Reply #659 on: January 01, 2021, 07:55:09 PM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi

This list is subject to last minute changes.
« Last Edit: January 01, 2021, 07:59:23 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9
« Reply #660 on: January 01, 2021, 09:18:27 PM »
First gala of Free Round 9:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 27

video

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 24

video

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 22

video

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26

video

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 17

video


This round the secret vote is held by Nacha Guevara.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9
« Reply #661 on: January 01, 2021, 09:18:58 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari: ? + 9 + 8 + 10 = 27

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi: ? + 6 + 8 + 10 = 24

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca: ? + 8 + 8 + 6 = 22

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto: ? + 9 + 8 + 9 = 26

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano: ? + 7 + 6 + 4 = 17
« Last Edit: January 01, 2021, 10:44:21 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9
« Reply #662 on: January 01, 2021, 09:19:23 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Vivir sin aire (Maná)
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - A veces vuelvo (Catupecu Machu)
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Por la vereda del sol (Diego Torres)
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Love of my life (Queen)
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Crying (Aerosmith)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9
« Reply #663 on: January 01, 2021, 10:42:42 PM »
Elimination scheduled to happen on Monday.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 04:34:28 AM »
News update:

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez has tested positive for Coronavirus this weekend. She and Santiago "Tyago" Griffo are now isolated and will be replaced in the upcoming galas.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 07:26:22 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 04:34:28 AM
News update:

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez has tested positive for Coronavirus this weekend. She and Santiago "Tyago" Griffo are now isolated and will be replaced in the upcoming galas.

Santiago will be tested to check if he's positive too durring the week.

Both will be replaced by Lissa Vera & Mariano Zito.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10345
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 9
« Reply #666 on: Today at 07:36:53 AM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta
Lissa Vera & Mariano Zito

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 