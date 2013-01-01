« previous next »
And once again, the jury will decide who's eliminated tonight.
Last gala of Free Round 8:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 22

video

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25

video
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal: 8 + 6 + 8 + ? = 22

Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano: 9 + 8 + 8 + ? = 25
Songs performed on this gala:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Guantanamera (Compay Segundo)
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Suave (Luis Miguel)
These are the scores of the different couples:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 30
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 25
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25
Agustín Sierra & Steffi Romero - Score: 22
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 22
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 21
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 16

These scores don't include the secret vote from Moria Casán, that will be revealed tonight on the elimination gala.
The sentence round ended with these scores after Moria Casán secret votes were revealed:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 30 + 8 = 38
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 25 + 10 = 35
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26 + 6 = 32
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 25 + 7 = 32
Agustín Sierra & Steffi Romero - Score: 22 + 10 = 32
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 22 + 7 = 29
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 21 + 4 = 25
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19 + 3 = 22
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 16 + 0 = 16


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 26 points.
Duel:


After the duel, the jury decided to save two couples:

1. Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca (Unanimous decision)
2. Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo (Split decision)

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch (ELIMINATED)

