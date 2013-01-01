« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 5  (Read 11980 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10170
  • If we'd only known that we were saying you goodbye
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 5
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:04:28 AM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto
 Lucas Spadafora & Judith Cabral

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10170
  • If we'd only known that we were saying you goodbye
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 5
« Reply #526 on: Today at 08:21:52 PM »
Last gala of Free Round 5:

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 18

video

Lucas Spadafora & Judith Cabral - Score: 13

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10170
  • If we'd only known that we were saying you goodbye
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 5
« Reply #527 on: Today at 08:22:47 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto: 7 + 9 + ? + 5 (-3) = 18

Lucas Spadafora & Judith Cabral: 7 + 6 + ? + 4 (-4) = 13
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10170
  • If we'd only known that we were saying you goodbye
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 5
« Reply #528 on: Today at 08:23:43 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Castillo azul (Ricardo Montaner)
Lucas Spadafora & Judith Cabral - Rosas (La Oreja de Van Gogh)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10170
  • If we'd only known that we were saying you goodbye
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 5
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:27:59 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 30
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 25
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 25
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 25
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 23
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 20
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 19
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 19
Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Score: 18
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 18
Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Score: 17
Claribel Medina & Agostina Alarcón - Score: 17
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 16
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 15
Lucas Spadafora & Judith Cabral - Score: 13

These scores don't include the secret vote from Oscar Mediavilla, that will be revealed tonight on the elimination gala.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10170
  • If we'd only known that we were saying you goodbye
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 5
« Reply #530 on: Today at 08:40:18 PM »
Change of plans: the next round will be MOVIE SOUNDTRACKS.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10170
  • If we'd only known that we were saying you goodbye
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 5
« Reply #531 on: Today at 08:47:23 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Oscar Mediavilla secret votes were revealed:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 30 + 9 = 39
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 25 + 10 = 35
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 23 + 8 = 31
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 25 + 4 = 29
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 19 + 7 = 26
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 18 + 8 = 26
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 20 + 5 = 25
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 19 + 6 = 25
Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Score: 18 + 7 = 25
Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Score: 17 + 7 = 24
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 16 + 8 = 24
Claribel Medina & Agostina Alarcón - Score: 17 + 6 = 23
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 15 + 7 = 22
Lucas Spadafora & Judith Cabral - Score: 13 + 7 = 20


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 24 points.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 