These are the scores of the different couples:
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 30
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 25
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 25
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 25
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 23
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 20
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 19
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 19
Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Score: 18
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 18
Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Score: 17
Claribel Medina & Agostina Alarcón - Score: 17
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 16
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 15
Lucas Spadafora & Judith Cabral - Score: 13
These scores don't include the secret vote from Oscar Mediavilla, that will be revealed tonight on the elimination gala.