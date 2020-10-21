« previous next »
SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 21, 2020, 10:12:37 PM
Second gala of Soap operas songs:

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo  - Score: 23

Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Score: 27

Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 22

Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo - Score: 19

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 21, 2020, 10:13:08 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo: 7 + 8 + ? + 8 = 23

Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane: 8 + 10 + ? + 9 = 27

Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello: 7 + 6 + ? + 9 = 22

Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo: 6 + 7 + ? + 6 = 19
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 21, 2020, 10:13:34 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Hace frío ya - Main theme of the soap opera "Socias" (Hilda Lizarazu)
Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Malo - Main theme of the soap opera "Mujeres asesinas" (Bebe)
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Herederos - Main theme of the soap opera "Herederos de una venganza" (David Bisbal)
Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo - Costumbres Argentinas - Main theme of the soap opera "Culpables" (Los Abuelos de la Nada)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 22, 2020, 10:13:24 AM
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari
Claribel Medina & María Agostina Marabotto
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - TRIBUTES
October 22, 2020, 07:22:39 PM
Leafsfan
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 20, 2020, 09:55:38 AM
About yesterday's elimination:  on Angel De Brito' show today, Alexander Caniggia's manager said that he called the production to announce his decision to quit the reality. That's the reason why the numbers of the audience decision wasn't revealed.

Why did he quit?
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 22, 2020, 10:02:16 PM
Alenaveda
He had a big argument with Oscar Mediavilla before his last performance. And as a result Mediavilla gave him a zero as a score. And then he decided to quit.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 22, 2020, 10:22:03 PM
Leafsfan
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 22, 2020, 10:02:16 PM
He had a big argument with Oscar Mediavilla before his last performance. And as a result Mediavilla gave him a zero as a score. And then he decided to quit.

On the show or in private lol? The drama  :lol:
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 22, 2020, 10:32:14 PM
Alenaveda
On screen. You can see it on the full episodes thread. It was in the show aired on October 15th (it starts at 52:00 minutes). Even if you don't understand the language, you can't deny something big was happening:

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36409.msg1284870.html#msg1284870

And later Alex took it to the social media.

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 22, 2020, 10:33:31 PM
Third gala of Soap operas songs:

Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Score: 26

video

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 25

video

Claribel Medina & María Agostina Marabotto - Score: 23

video

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti - Score: 20

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 22, 2020, 10:34:23 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez: 10 + 8 + ? + 8 = 26

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari: 8 + 10 + ? + 7 = 25

Claribel Medina & María Agostina Marabotto: 7 + 7 + ? + 9 = 23

Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti: 7 + 7 + ? + 6 = 20
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 22, 2020, 10:34:48 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Aprender a volar - Main theme of the soap opera "Aprender a volar" (Patricia Sosa)
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Cien años - Main theme of the soap opera "Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza" (Abel Pintos)
Claribel Medina & María Agostina Marabotto - Por amor a vos - Main theme of the soap opera "Por amor a vos" (Cacho Castaña & Valeria Lynch)
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti - Son amores - Main theme of the soap opera "Son amores" (Los auténticos decadentes)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 23, 2020, 04:12:26 PM
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Ariel Pucheta & Ivana Rossi
Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal
Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 23, 2020, 09:53:51 PM
Next Elimination scheduled to happen on Monday.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 23, 2020, 10:30:07 PM
Fourth gala of Soap operas songs:

Ariel Pucheta & Ivana Rossi - Score: 25

video

Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain - Score: 19

video

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 25

video

Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco - Score: 16

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 23, 2020, 10:30:40 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Ariel Pucheta & Ivana Rossi: 7 + 8 + ? + 10 = 25

Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain: 5 + 6 + ? + 8 = 19

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal: 9 + 8 + ? + 8 = 25

Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco: 6 + 5 + ? + 5 = 16
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 23, 2020, 10:31:23 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Ariel Pucheta & Ivana Rossi - Malparida - Main theme of the soap opera "Malparida" (Carlos Matari)
Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain - Voy a amarte - Main theme of the soap opera "Los ricos no piden permiso" (Carlos Rivera)
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Y qué! - Main theme of the soap opera "Padre Coraje" (El Paz Martínez) / Abrázame - Main theme of the soap opera "Nano" (Carica)
Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco - Todo cambia - Main theme of the soap opera "Montaña Rusa" (Man Ray)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
October 23, 2020, 10:33:59 PM
Scheduled to sing on Monday:

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
Today at 09:56:53 PM
Last gala of Soap operas songs:

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 19

video

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Score: 14

video

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
Today at 09:59:33 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch: 7 + 7 + ? + 5 = 19

Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano: 5 + 4 + ? + 5 = 14
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
Today at 10:05:51 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Juntos para siempre - Main theme of the soap opera "La banda del Golden Rocket" (Alejandro Lerner & Carlos Mellino)
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Me quedo contigo - Main theme of the soap opera "Poliladron" (Los Chunguitos)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
Today at 10:08:21 PM
These are the scores of the different couples:

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 28
Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Score: 27
Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Score: 26
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 25
Ariel Pucheta & Ivana Rossi - Score: 25
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 25
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo  - Score: 23
Claribel Medina & María Agostina Marabotto - Score: 23
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 22
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 20
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti - Score: 20
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19
Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo - Score: 19
Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain - Score: 19
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 19
Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco - Score: 16
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 15
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Score: 14

These scores don't include the secret vote from Oscar Mediavilla, that will be revealed tonight on the sentence gala.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
Today at 10:19:10 PM
The sentence round ended with these scores after Oscar Mediavilla secret votes were revealed:

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 28 + 8 = 36
Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Score: 27 + 7 = 34
Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Score: 26 + 7 = 33
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Ariel Pucheta & Ivana Rossi - Score: 25 + 6 = 31
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 25 + 6 = 31
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo  - Score: 23 + 6 = 29
Claribel Medina & María Agostina Marabotto - Score: 23 + 6 = 29
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 22 + 5 = 27
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 20 + 6 = 26
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti - Score: 20 + 6 = 26
Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain - Score: 19 + 6 = 25
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 19 + 6  = 25
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19 + 5 = 24
Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo - Score: 19 + 5 = 24
Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco - Score: 16 + 5 = 21
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 15 + 5 = 20
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Score: 14 + 4 = 18

To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 22 points.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
Today at 10:19:55 PM
Due to not having more time, the Duel and the Elimination will happen tomorrow.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - SOAP OPERA SONGS
Today at 10:20:29 PM
Next round is FREE ROUND.
