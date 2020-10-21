These are the scores of the different couples:
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 28
Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Score: 27
Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Score: 26
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 25
Ariel Pucheta & Ivana Rossi - Score: 25
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 25
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 23
Claribel Medina & María Agostina Marabotto - Score: 23
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 22
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 20
Miguel Ángel Cherruti & Bianca Cherruti - Score: 20
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19
Lizardo Ponce & Anto Cirillo - Score: 19
Martín Baclini & Jessica Abouchain - Score: 19
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 19
Paula Trápani & Augusto Buccafusco - Score: 16
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 15
Laura Novoa & Patricio Arellano - Score: 14
These scores don't include the secret vote from Oscar Mediavilla, that will be revealed tonight on the sentence gala.