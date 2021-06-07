This might not be the right place for this post (either here or general TAR discussion)...I don't know about you all, but is anyone else a) tempted by spoilers and then b) kinda underwhelmed when the season actually airs months/years later? Don't get me wrong, it's exciting tracking the teams and their activities, and reading spoilers is a choice, not a requirement, but it's like...we already basically know how 35 is going to shake out in terms of locations, eliminations, and final 3, unlike Survivor which is almost all speculation (but spoilers for that show are becoming more plentiful/accurate due to social media), and probably in a month's time we will know the same about this season, which probably won't air until until late 2024/early 2025.



I wonder if there's a way that the show could combat this, because to me, at least, it's kind of put a damper on the actual show because sometimes the spoilers are more exciting than the show itself (the last 2 seasons, to me, have not been super exciting when aired because I know what happens, also the editing has been lackluster - Kim/Penn basically said the same things every episode and while they were fantastic racers and winners and seem like awesome human beings, the show kind of made them 2-dimensional. Derek/Claire were one of the more tolerable BB alum teams and deserving winners, but, once again, everything about them was pretty much the same every episode, with Claire providing snarky commentary while carrying the team with her unexpected challenge prowess and Derek being awkward as anything)



...could the producers split the group up on 2 different routes and then "merge" them at some point (like Australia 6 in reverse, although it would interfere with a final memory task)

...could the producers send the eliminated teams on a race of their own instead of sequestering them?

...could the producers sprinkle in eliminated teams doing tasks at random with the racing teams to add suspense to the spoilers?