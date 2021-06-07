« previous next »
Author Topic: What ruins a season for you?  (Read 8557 times)

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #25 on: June 07, 2021, 10:34:23 PM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on June 07, 2021, 08:51:17 AM

3. Replacement location of legs during production (in case such as natural disaster, civil unrest, safety reasons and even terrorist attack)

HOW could THIS ruin a season?? I would be giving THANKS that our teams and crew were removed safely. :groan:
Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #26 on: June 09, 2021, 05:14:58 AM »
He/she could just be referring to how legs become poorly designed in the case of last minute planning?
TAR 19's Thailand legs were awful in my opinion and clear examples of this.
Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #27 on: September 27, 2021, 05:30:57 AM »
For me, it's the route. TAR24 had 4 double legs in a row for 2/3 of its season. TAR Aus 4 had a lot of double legs too, but it was their first season in a while so I can forgive them for that. Just can't recommend it to people.

Agree with dominant teams, even if they have nice characters on TV.

Dragging a race for too long and having too many NELs and it's all unnecessary? I appreciate having a TAR season to watch during a pandemic, but TAR Aus 5 felt dragging at some point onwards.
Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #28 on: January 07, 2022, 01:34:19 AM »
I am always surprised when teams seem to not know some current events, common culture, or basic geography.  Why do you think that is?
Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #29 on: January 09, 2022, 04:49:48 AM »
Quote from: ghmorello on January 07, 2022, 01:34:19 AM
I am always surprised when teams seem to not know some current events, common culture, or basic geography.  Why do you think that is?

This actually. After watching Legs 1 and 2 of TAR33, I was cringing that a few racers did not know who Boris Johnson was, nor the fact that the UK had left the EU several weeks before the race started.

(Having said that, I was amused to have the taxi driver mentioning that Boris was blond... and fat!)


_________

The thing that annoys me are boring/generic tasks and racers that rub me the wrong way. Now, I am a person who usually roots for the bickering M/F couple teams, so I don't mind them sniping at each other. However, some kinds of bickering rub me off the wrong way, like TAR11's Kevin and Drew's bickering. I am also against certain kinds of M/M teams (like Jet and Cord and the Globetrotters), who rub me the wrong way.

Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #30 on: March 06, 2022, 04:50:53 PM »
A big power gap difference between one team and the rest as shown in Leg 10 in Portugal.  The Portugal leg in TAR33 served as a rehearsal leg for the Final 3.  Coming into the finale, every team but Arun and Natalia had good enough skills and a convincing winner's edit.  Makes me wonder what would have happened if Arun and Natalia were replaced by Lulu and Lala or Anthony and Spencer. 
Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #31 on: July 14, 2022, 10:02:32 PM »
I feel like the episodes are too rushed right now.
Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #32 on: May 19, 2023, 03:44:14 PM »
First and foremost, a bad boot order - then route, then tasks.
Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #33 on: May 19, 2023, 04:48:45 PM »
Uninteresting teams, bad boot order, uninteresting travel route, bad tasks, bad designed legs (especially those with many bunching points).
Re: What ruins a season for you?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:46:43 PM »
This might not be the right place for this post (either here or general TAR discussion)...I don't know about you all, but is anyone else a) tempted by spoilers and then b) kinda underwhelmed when the season actually airs months/years later? Don't get me wrong, it's exciting tracking the teams and their activities, and reading spoilers is a choice, not a requirement, but it's like...we already basically know how 35 is going to shake out in terms of locations, eliminations, and final 3, unlike Survivor which is almost all speculation (but spoilers for that show are becoming more plentiful/accurate due to social media), and probably in a month's time we will know the same about this season, which probably won't air until until late 2024/early 2025.

I wonder if there's a way that the show could combat this, because to me, at least, it's kind of put a damper on the actual show because sometimes the spoilers are more exciting than the show itself (the last 2 seasons, to me, have not been super exciting when aired because I know what happens, also the editing has been lackluster - Kim/Penn basically said the same things every episode and while they were fantastic racers and winners and seem like awesome human beings, the show kind of made them 2-dimensional. Derek/Claire were one of the more tolerable BB alum teams and deserving winners, but, once again, everything about them was pretty much the same every episode, with Claire providing snarky commentary while carrying the team with her unexpected challenge prowess and Derek being awkward as anything)

...could the producers split the group up on 2 different routes and then "merge" them at some point (like Australia 6 in reverse, although it would interfere with a final memory task)
...could the producers send the eliminated teams on a race of their own instead of sequestering them?
...could the producers sprinkle in eliminated teams doing tasks at random with the racing teams to add suspense to the spoilers?
